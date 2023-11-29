Interior Design Manager, Ikea Älmhult
WHO YOU ARE
We are currently looking for a new manager for the Interior Design team at IKEA Älmhult. We believe that you as a person have great passion for Interior Design as well as for leading and developing people.
You have proven success in leading creative processes and creating a trustworthy environment. With a visual competence you also have an eye for aesthetics. You have a clear passion for home furnishing, design, how people live at home and you know how to apply it in a omni channel landscape. You thrive in a fast-paced everyday environment, you are positive towards quick changes and can pinpoint minor changes that make a significant impact.
As a leader, you demonstrate clear communication skills and can explain verbally concepts and visual interpretation. You feel comfortable with creating and implementing action plans, setting expectations, providing clear direction and follow up goals. In order to make the most efficient use of your time you prioritize and organize your work and the work of others to meet agreed upon goals and deadlines. You constantly improve and challenge our ways of working to develop our solutions and ambition to strengthen the IKEA brand in the future!
If you have the ability to communicate your ideas and visions to others in a confident and clear way, while still working independently, flexible and with an inspirational mindset that aligns with IKEA's values and mission, you might be the one we are looking for.
IKEA Älmhult is a workplace with many different nationalities so you're expected to be able to communicate well in English. If you also know Swedish, it's a plus!
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US.
There are thousands of ways to furnish a home. You probably know most of them. IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world's leader in life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
In this role you are a part of the Store Communication & Interior Design team. You will, together with the team use your deep knowledge of people's life at home and high level of home furnishing competence to show many functional, beautiful, sustainable, and affordable solutions that are relevant to the local market. You will also challenge and encourage the many people to see their homes in new ways.
Your tasks will include:
• contributing to positioning IKEA Älmhult as the first choice for home furnishing in your local market.
• applying your extensive home furnishing knowledge to ensure up-to-date solutions that exceed our visitors' expectations.
• reflecting the IKEA Brand identity by creating visual impact in all commercial, sales support and co-worker areas to strengthen the uniqueness of the IKEA identity.
• you will be responsible for developing, motivating, challenging, and supporting your team.
• ensure succession plans are in place, hold the responsibility for recruiting new co-workers to the team.
WHERE WILL YOU WORK
Can you really reach out to the many people, while working in a calm idyll in the middle of the woods in the south of Sweden? In Älmhult you can.
Each family has its roots. And those roots shape what it becomes. The IKEA family is no different. Today we are a big family. In Älmhult alone you can find 17 different IKEA companies.
Småland became known for its high level of entrepreneurship. Its people got the reputation for being thrifty and innovative with a straightforward approach to problem-solving - especially when it came to business challenges.
Working in the Älmhult store you will experience that this is still valid today and you will join a team that 's always up for a challenge and that genuinely believes that we can do everything a little bit better each day.
APPLY!
This is a permanent, full-time role based at the IKEA Älmhult store in Sweden.
Please send us your application in English through our recruitment system including a CV and personal letter and tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. We look at applications continuously so don't wait with your application.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact the Communication & Interior Design Manager: rossana.joao.encarnacao.oliveira@ingka.ikea.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment & Selection Specialist: tobias.malm@ingka.ikea.com
Last day to apply is 13th of December but don't hesitate to apply already today!
We do not offer any mobility package in this recruitment.
