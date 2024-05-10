Interior Design Leader, Service Office Helsingborg
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Grafiska jobb / Helsingborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Helsingborg
2024-05-10
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION.
We have celebrated 80 fantastic years of IKEA in Sweden, the country where it all began. We are proud of our heritage, our values, and our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. We are also aware of our responsibility to be a positive force in our society and our planet. We want to make the next 80 years even more iconic, by being bolder than ever, agile, innovative, and sustainable! To create a glorious future for our brand, we need to go bigger than ever before. This is why we have introduced the iconic movements. The iconic movements focus on the biggest impact, not trying to include 'everything' and at the same time remain agile as we know that the plan will evolve over time to cater for changing circumstances, market, and customer behaviours.
The iconic movements naturally increase the expectations on what we are delivering together, one such area is the commercial impact of our investments when re-building our stores. To create better conditions and to be able to run more projects with an increased commercial impact, we have decided to expand our Country Commercial- & Expansion Project organisation. This decision reflects insights as; importance of improved proactiveness in resource planning, to have a clear work assignment (commercial rebuilds), competences explicitly contracted for the purpose, increased collaboration across projects, to bring learnings from one project into the following project, the possibility for people development and succession planning. Importantly, it will strengthen the connection to- and that we deliver our Retail Direction Home of IKEA. From a holistic Retail Sweden perspective, these new project roles are not a 'net incremental increase' of new positions. We will balance it out by a matching reduction of today ad hoc, short term, borrowed project resources.
Going forward, we have decided to for an initial three-year period implement a Country Commercial- & Expansion Project Team. The team will, with the clear assignment (commercial rebuilds) work closely with the markets to achieve our Iconic movements. The team will stand with stronger capabilities for a more active contribution during the Briefing and Planning stages of the project. Together we are stronger...
Who you are
We are looking for a driven, creative and confident leader with strong influential skills and passion for driving the business and Interior Design direction into the future of IKEA.
For this role you will be an accomplished Interior Designer with proven experience of working within the retail, as well as experienced in planning, driving output and measuring performance. You should be knowledgeable about people's life at home - their needs and frustrations. You should also have a good understanding of trends that influence home furnishing and retail design to be able to translate these to a more appealing range presentation for customers across different channels.
Further, you should have a broad knowledge of the omnichannel and online reality and its effects on retail.
To be successful, you will have a proven track of leadership, are passionate about people, their development and growth, as well as be able to drive others' creativity and motivate them to achieve high results. Coaching and mentoring are natural for you!
You will be a creative leader able to clearly communicate and share ideas, concepts as well as identify business opportunities.
Your responsibilities
In the role as Interior Design Leader, you are responsible for influencing and coaching Interior Design co-workers and other leaders, designing outstanding home furnishing solutions to stimulate life at home interest across different channels.
You will:
• Influence, inspire and challenge the Interior Design co-workers to strengthen the uniqueness of the IKEA identity in range presentation and home furnishing solutions through home furnishing knowledge in all channels
• Encourage and inspire Interior Design co-workers, leaders and peers to improve their knowledge of people's life at home, retailing and trends; and translate this knowledge into relevant, functional, aesthetic and commercial home furnishing solutions
• Contribute to create additional market specific content across all channels (e.g. marketing campaigns, social media posts, promotion content etc.), working closely with other members of HF&RD, Marketing, Communications and other stakeholders
• Be responsible for tailoring and completing inspiring, relevant and affordable interior design solutions through guidelines and leading development projects
You will also:
• Be responsible for developing and adapting interior design solutions for market and unit specific needs within and outside the traditional customer base and opportunities in line with local commercial priorities and common guidelines
• Continuously measure performance of product presentation and be able to identify improvement areas
• Actively cooperate with all key stakeholders within the organisation to secure integration, common focus and to maximise impact of common goals
The role requires frequent travelling with appropriate presence where project/projects are carried out and if you are located in another city, frequent traveling to Helsingborg will also be required.
WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20
E-post: susanna.kanold@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Interior Design Leader". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Marknadsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
254 69 ÖDÅKRA Arbetsplats
Ikea Service Office Jobbnummer
8671369