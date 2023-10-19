Interim Senior Accountant
Fand Rekrytering AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fand Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Fand is now looking for an Interim Senior Accountant for a Retail Company. This is an interim assignment with start date ASAP and 3 months forward.
As an Interim Accountant, you will have operational responsibility for the accounting during a period of continued high growth and expansion. We are looking for someone who is proficient in accounting, from day-to-day tasks to financial statements and annual reports, preferably with experience from product companies and/or e-commerce.
In this assignment, you will report to the CFO and lead the work of a team member in the accounting department. The role is based at the Retail Company's headquarters in central Stockholm.
Primary Responsibilities:
Ensuring high-quality in day-to-day accounting and basic group reporting.
Managing the financial statement process, including monthly and annual closings.
Reconciliation of balance accounts, reporting, and payment of VAT and taxes.
Preparing annual reports and declarations.
Supporting colleagues in day-to-day bookkeeping.
Proactively leading and driving process improvements within the finance department.
Assisting the CFO with various finance-related improvement projects and ad-hoc tasks.
Continuously identifying opportunities to enhance processes (cut time = cut costs).
Your Profile:
More than 5 years of experience from accounting, preferably from product and/or retail companies.
Experience in preparing annual financial statements and knowledge of VAT and taxes.
Experience in developing routines and accounting processes.
You are highly detail-oriented, structured, and take responsibility for your work.
Proficient in various accounting software and have advanced Excel skills.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is an interim assignment for a duration of 3 months and not a permanent employment.
Your application:
Send your CV as soon as possible. We continuously evaluate, interview, and present consultants until the position is filled. Latest start date is 2023-11-01.
Regardless of outcome we are happy to receive your CV for other or future assignments as well - if you are not available for immediate start. Ersättning
Timlön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fand Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559242-9947) Jobbnummer
8203553