Interim Responsible Value Chain Manager
Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB i Stockholm
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Interim Responsible Value Chain Manager
Are you a senior consultant with experience in due diligence, compliance and responsible value chains within metals and minerals? Would you like to contribute specialist expertise in an international industrial company where responsible business conduct, business ethics and regulatory compliance are business-critical matters?
The role
On behalf of our client Boliden, we are looking for an experienced Responsible Value Chain Manager for a one-year assignment. Strategically important and plays a central role in ensuring continuity, quality and regulatory compliance in Boliden's work with due diligence and responsible business conduct in the global metals and minerals value chain.
The role is placed within the sustainability function and reports to the Sustainability Manager. You will be part of a specialist team with senior expertise in environment, product responsibility, sustainability governance etc. The role also has an important interface with senior management, including reporting on business partner evaluations and the progress and results of the program.
About the assignment
The assignment will start in October and run for one year. The preferred location is Stockholm. The role involves recurring international travel to conduct on-site assessments and meet current and potential business partners.
You will drive and follow up Boliden's Responsible Value Chain Program, including due diligence of partners in the global metals and minerals value chain. You will ensure that risk-based and impact-driven due diligence is integrated into business decision-making and that the work meets internal requirements, industry standards and an evolving regulatory landscape.
You will act as a senior advisor to commercial and functional teams, strengthen organisational capability and exercise independent judgement in complex matters related to compliance, ethics, human rights and relevant areas. The role also involves leading cross-functional delivery, translating requirements into processes, and contributing to clear governance and consistent execution..
Examples of responsibilities:
• Drive and follow up Boliden's Responsible Value Chain Program and due diligence work for business partners in the global metals and minerals value chain.
• Identify, assess and contribute to mitigating risks related to business partners, within compliance, business ethics, human rights, labour conditions, environment and responsible business conduct.
• Conduct and quality-assure risk assessments, partner evaluations and on-site assessments.
• Ensure compliance with internal requirements, standards and legislation within due diligence and responsible sourcing.
• Support, train and advise raw material sourcing- and sales managers.
• Lead cross-functional groups and coordinate activities between commercial, legal, compliance and sustainability functions.
• Contribute to clear reporting, documentation and follow-up of program implementation to decision-making forums and senior management.
Who are we looking for?
• Academic degree, in law, business administration, social sciences, compliance or equivalent.
• Solid experience of due diligence, compliance, responsible sourcing, business ethics or responsible business conduct.
• Experience of risk identification, risk assessment and risk mitigation related to business partners in international value chains.
• Good understanding of value chains within metals, minerals or another relevant sector.
• Excellent ability to communicate clearly, build trust and influence a broad range of stakeholders.
• Strong analytical skills, high integrity and ability to make independent judgements in complex matters.
• Documented high quality in delivery, structure and follow-up.
• Fluent English, both spoken and written.
Meritorious:
• Experience from the mining, metals, raw materials or process industry.
• Experience of responsible sourcing standards and industry requirements in the mining and metals industry, JDDS, LBMA, LPPM, LME Responsible Sourcing Requirements or Copper Mark.
• Knowledge of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, and relevant or upcoming legislation such as CSDDD and the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation.
• Legal background or another clear compliance profile.
• Spanish or Portuguese language skills.
Application
Sound interesting? Please submit your application in the form of a CV.
For more information, please contact Linus Elghorn, linus.elghorn@hrmab.se
.
About Boliden
Boliden is an international metals company with a clear ambition to be a responsible actor throughout the value chain. The company's values — Care, Courage and Responsibility — guide how Boliden works with business partners, internal collaboration and long-term responsibility. In this role, this means acting with integrity, clarity and professional judgement in matters that are important to both the business and society. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare HRM Affärsutveckling i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556720-0117)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 A (visa karta
)
101 35 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Boliden Minerals Kontakt
Senior Consultant
Linus Elghorn linus.elghorn@hrmab.se +46767624686 Jobbnummer
9967899