Interim Quality Engineer

2023-11-07
Are you prepared to commence a fulfilling career that places you at the forefront of the critical connection between product excellence and customer contentment? We are actively seeking an exceptional Quality Engineer who will assume a pivotal role in championing and upholding the utmost levels of quality and excellence within our clients product offerings for this exciting interim consultant assignment. Your dedication to quality assurance will play a fundamental role in shaping the satisfaction and trust of our valued customers.
About the role:
The Quality Engineer acts as a customer representative in mass production, handling customer incidents, ensuring corrective actions, and overseeing problem-solving processes. They also serve as the clients quality representative with suppliers, reporting and resolving quality issues. Internally, they coach teams, conduct audits, and ensure quality standards are met, playing a key role in maintaining product quality and customer satisfaction.
In this role you will mainly work with the quality assurance in relation to the clients suppliers, which includes a big scope of responsibilities, for example in making sure it meets the industry standards.
In essence, the Quality Engineer plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and customer satisfaction by overseeing processes, addressing customer concerns, and working closely with both internal teams and external suppliers to maintain product quality standards.
About You:
• You hold a Bachelor 's degree, or higher, in a technical field
• At least 5 years of experience, preferably in the automotive industry.
• Your skill set encompasses autonomy, analytical thinking, effective communication, and proficiency in IT.
• You are fully fluent in English, and preferably Swedish aswell, knowledge of other languages is considered an advantage.
• Your technical expertise includes a strong understanding of APQP, PPAP, environmental regulations, quality tools, problem-solving techniques, and audit procedures.
• Familiarity with management systems such as IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 is highly desirable.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
We welcome your application!
