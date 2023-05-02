Interim Junior Business Controller
2023-05-02
About the assignment
We are looking for an Interim Junior Business Controller who will support our international client (active in the IT industry) in their rapid growth. The assignment is full time and starts immediately. It is ongoing for 6 months with good chances of extension.
As a member of the FP&A team, you will help deliver insightful forecasts, models, analysis, and metrics to business leadership. You will play a key role in defining and scaling processes and systems. You will work in a high pace and international environment, and you will have the opportunity to work with people from many areas of the business.
The FP&A team has two main offices, Sweden, and the US. The Swedish FP&A team focus areas are mainly on partnering with the Corporate functions such as People, Finance, Legal and Corporate Development. This position will be based in Stockholm and report to the Director of FP&A Corporate.
Responsibilities
• Data analysis and transformation of OpEx and headcount data
• Assist with month-end close
• Perform variance analysis and cost tracking
• Collaborate with the rest of the FP&A team and business partners on budget and forecasts
Qualifications
• BS/BA in Finance, Accounting
• 2+ years of background in FP&A and a good understanding of accounting
• Extensive experience creating processes, working on tight deadlines, and producing monthly reporting and analysis.
• Excellent Excel and financial modeling skills as well as experience from BI tools
• Attention to detail combined with swift execution
• Good communication skills in both Swedish and English
Being a consultant at People Experience
Highs and lows, and sometimes sharp turns, are part of the everyday life as a consultant - but it's also incredibly fun, varied, and educational. As a consultant through People Experience, you are welcomed with open arms into our PX family with consultant breakfasts, check-ins, and sounding boards to ensure a sense of belonging and exchange, but always with a fine balance - so as not to demand too much of your time. The form of your consulting assignment (i.e. whether you become a sub-consultant or are employed by PX for the specific assignment) is entirely up to you!
We are always interested in getting in touch with new potential People, Payroll & Finance Consultants and are constantly expanding our network with trustworthy, unpretentious, and flexible People Professionals with integrity, humility, and strong leadership. Our network comprises expertise in all areas and at all levels. Generalists and specialists, senior and junior - and that's what makes it all so rewarding.
At People Experience, we will always go the extra mile to ensure that you have a positive experience with us - whether you are a customer, consultant, employee, or candidate. Welcome to creating this experience together with us!
About your application
• We treat all candidates equally, if you are interested please apply through our application system. Any correspondence should come from there to make sure the candidate experience is smooth and fair for all candidates!
• We want to contribute in making everyone feel valued at work. We embrace and encourage people from all backgrounds to apply!
• We handle your personal information in accordance with GDPR and you can always ask us to delete your information through 'Connect'. If you have any questions please reach out to our ATS-owner Hannah Stern via hannah.stern@peopleexperience.se
People Experience is a personal, innovative, and highly engaged boutique agency with enormous passion for helping customers, consultants, and candidates to achieve growth and success through the right match within the area where our experience and passion is greatest: People, Payroll & Finance. With the vision of becoming Sweden's leading boutique agency for People, Payroll & Finance Professionals, we are 100% specialized in the target group in our recruitment and consultant placement.
