Interim Financial Manager till teknikbranschen

Our client who is a fast-growing technology retail company is seeking a Financial Manager to join their team in the Nordics. As a key member of the leadership team, the Financial Manager will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations and driving the company's financial strategy. The ideal candidate will have experience in a similar role in a techponnology or retail company, and a strong understanding of financial principles and best practices.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement financial strategies, plans, and policies that align with the overall goals of the company
Oversee the preparation of financial statements, budgets, and financial reports, and ensure they are accurate and timely
Analyze financial performance, identify areas for improvement, and develop and implement corrective actions
Manage the company's financial risk, including currency and interest rate risk
Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including banks, investors, and external auditors
Lead and manage the finance team, setting goals, providing guidance, and ensuring their development and success
Participate in key decisions as a member of the company's leadership team
Collaborate with department heads to establish budgets, and monitor and analyze performance
Monitor and report on the company's financial performance, including revenue, expenses, and cash flow
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or a related field
A minimum of 10 years of experience in a financial management role
Strong understanding of financial principles and best practices
Experience in a technology or retail company
Strong leadership and management skills
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication and presentation skills
Proficiency in financial software and Microsoft Excel
Information:
Assignment duration: 6 months starting as soon as possible
Scope: Full-time, 100%
Location: the office in Täby or Kista
For questions, please contact Parisa Meidanipour at parisa.meidanipour@novare.se
