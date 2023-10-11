Interim Finance Manager for a client in Södertälje
2023-10-11
Arbetsuppgifter
Our customer is seeking Interim Finance Manager with experience to take charge of one of their units. The position entails supervising a small team that handles accounting, cost accounting, and business control tasks. Excellent English communication skills are crucial, as this role entails collaborating with different corporate entities within our group.
The candidate we are seeking should possess the following qualifications and experiences:
• Demonstrated expertise as a Finance Manager, preferably within a multinational setting
• Exceptional leadership and team management skills
• Outstanding interpersonal and communication abilities
• Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering work of the highest quality
• A strong mastery of the English language is required
Swedish is meritorious.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: 2024-02-15
Deadline: 2023-10-13
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: +46795855599
