Interim Finance Manager for a client in Södertälje

2023-10-11


2023-10-11

Arbetsuppgifter
Our customer is seeking Interim Finance Manager with experience to take charge of one of their units. The position entails supervising a small team that handles accounting, cost accounting, and business control tasks. Excellent English communication skills are crucial, as this role entails collaborating with different corporate entities within our group.

The candidate we are seeking should possess the following qualifications and experiences:
• Demonstrated expertise as a Finance Manager, preferably within a multinational setting
• Exceptional leadership and team management skills
• Outstanding interpersonal and communication abilities
• Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering work of the highest quality
• A strong mastery of the English language is required

Swedish is meritorious.

Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: 2024-02-15
Deadline: 2023-10-13
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: +46795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!

Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Kontakt
Pauline Kumassah
pauline@swaysourcing.com
+46 79 585 55 99

