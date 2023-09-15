Interim DC Manager/Warehouse Manager till AB Lindex
Is leadership your cup of tea and do you have experience in distribution and warehouse optimising? Are you a forward leaning team-player, who wants to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for a DC Manager to manage our Distribution Center in Partille, Högsbo and E-commerce warehouse in Borås until we have a single DC operation in Alingsås in autumn 2024.
Your role in our team.
You are a part of our logistics team making sure to lead our warehousing operations, securing goods flow to all our sales channels. In your role you have a financial responsibility to manage and follow up all operational activities. You contribute to making Lindex grow, working together with different departments within Lindex and by leading and contribute as a member of local management groups. You coach and support six warehouse supervisors in their daily work making sure our warehouse is operating efficiently.
Since we have outgrown our warehouses, we are planning to establish a brand-new omnichannel warehouse in Alingsås. You will have a leading role in our exciting journey as you make sure to create ways to increase capacity in our existing warehouses.
This is a substitute position or a consultancy assignment of approximately 1 year.
Is this you?
You listen to people's ideas and thoughts making them comfortable in making good decisions. Are you a good communicator striving towards constant improvement and making business-oriented decisions? Then we think you will be great for this job! We also see that you are thrive when you get to use your operative mindset and strategic approach, and when working in close collaboration with others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all natural to you. You make accurate analyses and can see the whole picture, understanding different perspectives. You are confident in making decisions and to use digital tools and see how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Previous work experience of at least three years managing a warehouse or a distribution center
Leadership experience of at least five years, meritorious if you have knowledge of change management
University degree within Logistics or Economy is meritorious
Experience from 5S and lean principles
Experience in third part logistics is a bonus
Good knowledge in Microsoft office and great knowledge in Microsoft Excel
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex.
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company. As part of our journey, we are building a new omnichannel warehouse in Alingsås, where our DC and e-commerce warehouse will become one again. This means that your primary job location will be placed in Alingsås when the warehouse opens.
At Lindex everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
