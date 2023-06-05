Interim Art Director for a client in Stockholm!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-06-05Arbetsuppgifter
Our client has an invoicing & payments platform for automated customer management, and they need an Art Director. In this role you will help the company supporting the client's brand to mirror the inside of their modern, friendly, yet maturing tech company.
Job Assignments
• Cooperate with design consultants and creative agencies to guide and approve marketing concepts that are consistent with the client's brand
• Invent, reinvent, and source illustrations, images, presentations, 3D animations, infographics, emails, web design, motion graphics, product mockups/prototypes, and social media posts
• Take creative ownership and deliver from strategy to concept, design and finished pixels. In this role you will be challenged to ideate, concept, and problem-solve against the client's marketing briefs
• Use your creativity and visual sorcery to help develop and protect the client's brand through various modern and old-school channels/mediums
• Become the second part of the Art Director duo and collaborate closely to develop, systemize, and structure brand guidelines and templates. Together you will make sure everyday tasks gets done with a high creative standard, while also preparing for the client's future website and rebranding efforts
• Get along and enjoy working with the client's growing marketing team. You will also collaborate with the product designers and support the sales team, reporting to the VP of Sales
Requirements
• You should be a visionary, confident, and passionate designer with a can-do mindset and modest yet hungry approach
• Self-motivated person with the experience, ability, and drive to manage multiple projects at the same time. You are able to prioritize, track, and communicate the status of ongoing tasks, ensuring things get done on time
• You have a strong portfolio that reflects your thinking and experience from the last 7 years (or more) of working with graphic design work, branding, and marketing. You might come from an agency background in search for more product-focused work, or from a tech background
• You enjoy taking the initiative and you like your own company as much as you like the company of others
• You enjoy learning and sharing insights on design, industry trends and the latest AI image software
• You are an expert handling Adobe Creative Cloud, Figma, Google Cloud (slides), and animation software
• You feel very comfortable communicating in English and can deliver and receive direct and clear feedback
Meritorious
• Knowing Swedish and living in Stockholm is preferred by the client
• It is meritorious if you have experience from website projects and content management systems
• It is a plus if you have formal education such as a bachelor's degree in graphic design or related fine arts field
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: Asap
Length of the assignment: 6 months
Deadline: Asap
Location: Stockholm, hybrid work
Selections and interviews are ongoing! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "309". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
7855507