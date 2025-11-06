Interface Engineer - Beccs
2025-11-06
Om tjänsten Assignment period: 24 Nov 2025 - 31 Oct 2026
Our customer is looking for an experienced Interface Engineer for the BECCS project. The role is responsible for ensuring seamless coordination between all project flows, disciplines, and external stakeholders to minimize risks, avoid overlaps or gaps in scope, and ensure that the project's objectives are achieved. The position serves as a central control point for managing dependencies and critical interfaces within a complex and extensive project. The role reports to the Interface Manager and works closely with all technical area leaders to ensure uniform project execution.
Main responsibilities:
Lead and oversee interface management within engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning.· Identify, register, and resolve interface issues in a timely manner.· Lead workshops, coordination meetings, and technical reviews.
Monitor potential risks related to interfaces and ensure that measures are implemented.· Escalate unresolved conflicts to management with recommendations.· Support change management by assessing the impact on other disciplines and contractors.· Minimize rework and ensure clear allocation of responsibilities.
Act as a contact person between the client, contractors, subcontractors, and third parties.· Ensure that interfaces comply with regulatory requirements and external parties.· Promote a collaborative approach to resolve conflicts and strengthen project delivery.
Maintain and update the Interface Register to track all interfaces and agreements.· Report status continuously to project management.· Compile and implement experiences for upcoming projects.
The role is responsible for participating in important cross-functional and coordinating meetings, including:· Daily: Interface Performance Management (chair)· Weekly (TBC): Project Core Team, Change Management, Risk meetings, Contractor interface· Every other week: 90-day planning meeting· Monthly: Town Hall
Kvalifikationer Experience:· At least 10 years of experience in project management within technical or industrial projects in an international environment.· Solid experience with large and complex projects in the energy, oil, gas, or process industries involving multiple interfaces and contractors.Skills and Competencies:· Strong leadership and project management abilities.· Excellent ability to manage stakeholders, negotiate, and resolve conflicts.· Good communication and reporting skills. Knowledge:· Good technical understanding of the entire chain within engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning.· Very good knowledge of different contract types and interface management.Personal qualities:· Ability to manage risks, ensure quality, and lead technical reviews while keeping to schedule and budget.· Analytical, solution-oriented, and determined with strong collaboration skills.
Education:· Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent in a relevant technical field.· Certifications in project management are advantageous.Languages:· Excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written.· Swedish is an advantage but not a requirement.
Other:· Ability to work effectively under pressure in a dynamic environment, with a focus on quality and results.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11
