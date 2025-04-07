Interface Coordinator
2025-04-07
Interface Coordinator
We are looking for a Interface Coordinator to support our projects by ensuring seamless management of interfaces between our EPCM contractors, suppliers, and internal teams. The role will be pivotal in ensuring that all interfaces are clearly defined, tracked, and managed, minimizing risks and ensuring smooth project execution. You will help to align key engineering deliverables across different disciplines, ensuring timely communication and resolution of issues between stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate the definition, tracking, and management of interface points (IPs) across engineering, procurement, construction, and management teams.
Ensure all relevant engineering deliverables are utilized to verify interfaces and that they are captured in the Interface Management System (IMS).
Facilitate regular interface meetings between contractors, initiate IP definition, ensuring efficient communication and exchange of project information.
Support the development and maintenance of interface plans and documents internally and from EPCMs.
Track and monitor the status of interface agreements and provide regular updates to the Interface Manager.
Act as a liaison between contractors and internal teams to resolve interface issues and facilitate timely decision-making.
Qualifications:
Engineering Degree or equivalent technical background.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to coordinate between multidisciplinary teams.
Experience with interface management processes and tools is a plus.
Experience in working with industrial projects is a plus.
