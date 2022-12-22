Interaction Designer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2022-12-22
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides excellent service and consumables. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
The mission for the Global Industrial Design team is to design ground breaking products, features, functions and services for Epiroc and our customers. We will use cutting edge tools, technologies, methods and processes to achieve our goals. Would you like to be a part of that mission? We are a multicultural team of highly skilled and experienced designers that dare to think new. In our team you will have a big influence in shaping the futureuser experience for the products in our company. There are many possibilities to have your design and innovation in the coming products.
As a team we are really passionate about design, professional, thorough, methodological and team players. We have a manager who has a leadership based on trust and who help us so that we can do what we do best: be creative and develop our products.
Please visit the "World of Epiroc" to see one of many things our team built: https://www.epiroc.com/en-in/world-of-epiroc?hotspot=0
Your mission
You will be working with delivering experiences at all levels, such as User Experience, Customer Experience, Business Design, Employee and Branding design. In your role you get to impact and drive Epiroc's Digital interfaces such as Embedded GUI's in our machines, Desktop products, Web based solutions, Mobile apps and Immersive experiences as well as Physical interfaces (HMI). The focus will be equally split in various setups like, local HMI (in the machine), radio remote solutions, tele remote solutions and remote-control scenarios. Usually you will work in the UX-team together with our internal customers to design the user experience. You will have a wide responsibility covering, initiation, story boarding, UX design, graphical design and implementation. In our team you will have the responsibility for the complete product and solution, but with support from the other team members.
Your profile
For you to thrive in our team we think you like to manage your own time, analyze, and communicate creative results, communicate across multiple disciplines and of course work together with the rest of the team. Interaction and design skills are the most important parts. You have a creative mindset and dare to think new and challenge status quo. We see that you have at least a bachelor in interaction design or equivalent education and a couple of years of relevant work experience in interaction design. You have a portfolio of work that showcases excellence in user experience and visual design, that shows ability to communicate design concepts through sketches and wireframes. Enthusiasm for an iterative design process. You are able to function independently and in a team environment, with excellent collaboration skills.
Location and travel
E.g., this position is located in Örebro, Sweden but other locations are open for discussion. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-20.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Bengt Parkedal +46 720 832 632 / bengt.parkedal@epiroc.com
or recruiter specialist Sunna Sveinsdottir sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "61304-41163137". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Sunna Sveinsdottir +46196765808 Jobbnummer
7283205