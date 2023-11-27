Intelligent Automation Service Delivery Specialist
2023-11-27
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Responsible for Incident and Problem management.
Establish and maintain a framework for identifying, tracking, and resolving incidents and problems related to intelligent automation systems.
Manage and prioritize incidents and problems, ensuring timely resolution to minimize disruption to business operations.
Manage a team of automation support lead and support specialists to ensure the smooth operation of automation systems and services.
Collaborate with stakeholders across functions to define and continuously improve automation processes and procedures.
Provide strong technical leadership to cross-functional teams applying cutting-edge technologies to solve challenging technical problems.
Manage the IA support team's training and development plans to ensure they have the competencies and knowledge required to provide excellent ongoing support.
Manage escalations and ensure proper resolutions.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you must have:
Minimum of 10 years of overall experience, with at least 5 years of experience in a technical support or related role, and at least 2 years of experience in an IA-related role.
Strong knowledge of automation technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, artificial intelligence, and knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform.
Experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Proven experience in implementing automation solutions across multiple business functions.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to lead and mentor a team.
Ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders, and to present complex information in a clear and concise manner.
You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers.
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Akash Jha akash.jha1@inter.ikea.com
, Service Area manager Intelligent Automation.
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest December 11th, 2023.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
