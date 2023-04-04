Intelligent Automation Product Owner to Cary Group
2023-04-04
Are you an accomplished analytical problem-solver with experience in automation software? Are you excited about working collaboratively across various countries and group functions within a rapidly expanding global organization? Do you thrive on tackling complex challenges and witnessing the tangible results of your labor? If you answered yes to all three questions, then we invite you to apply for the position of Intelligent Automation Product Owner at Cary Group
YOU WILL
We are seeking an accomplished Intelligent Automation Product Owner to drive the development and maintenance of a robust and scalable RPA and AI program. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and prioritizing processes to develop, leading development and deployment efforts, and ensuring effective maintenance and monitoring of the program. This is an exciting new position at Cary Group, where you will partner with various group functions to identify and implement opportunities for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence.
As the successful candidate, you will report directly to the Group Chief Operating Officer, while collaborating closely with the Director of IT and Digitalization. You will engage with key stakeholders such as the Group IT team, the Group Business Development team, external partners, and other stakeholders across our group companies and countries.
Your primary responsibility will be to lead end-to-end business process reviews and workshops, promoting awareness of RPA and AI capabilities and their potential to enhance our business processes. You will document current process pain points, identify opportunities for automation, and prioritize use cases to sustain a healthy opportunity pipeline. Furthermore, you will:
• Serve as a liaison between the technical and operational teams
• Promote and drive adoption of emerging automation technologies across the group
• Support successful implementation of the solutions
• Advice and guide on best practice and development techniques
• Assist as well as project lead when the group design and implement the new Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence
YOU ARE
To be successful in this role, we believe you have at least four years of experience from a similar role. You should possess exceptional project management skills and a proven track record of delivering iterative enhancements. You should be a strategic, analytical problem-solver, with a focus on achieving results both individually and as part of a team.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills are crucial, given the role's broad scope across various groups and processes. Collaboration is key, as you will need to take the lead in facilitating workshops and business process review meetings. Previous experience in liaising with stakeholders to elicit requirements, and a solid understanding of common business practices and process management is essential. We believe you are a dynamic and innovative individual with a passion for digital transformation. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in executing successful RPA and AI initiatives.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, business, economic or engineer - or equivalent work experience (in Intelligent Automation)
• Demonstrated project management skills
• Experience with an automation software platform
• Since Cary Group is an international company, you will be required to travel
• Fluency in English - spoken and written
We consider the following qualifications to be highly desirable for this role:
• Experience working with an automation software platform, specifically UI Path.
• Management consulting experience, which will demonstrate your ability to advise and guide stakeholders on strategic decision-making processes.
• Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies and techniques, which will enable you to effectively manage projects and teams in an iterative and collaborative manner.
Having these qualifications will set you apart as a strong candidate for this role, and demonstrate your ability to contribute to our organization's continued success.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant markus.hanna@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 73 (0) 031 15 81 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT CARY GROUP
Cary Group is a market leader in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg, specializing in repair and replacement of vehicle glass, with a complementary offering in auto body repair. Our services extend the life of vehicles and maintain their safety features. With convenient locations, high-quality products and smart solutions, we help our customers make simplified and sustainable choices. Cary Group comes from a long heritage of entrepreneur-driven family businesses that have always cared about their customers and have had a long-term perspective on their operations. This shared heritage is what has gotten us to where we are today. It is also what guides us into our common future. Ersättning
