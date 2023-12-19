Integration Test Automation VIL IRC206420
Team working in accordance with Agile principles. Cross-functional team.
A team dedicated to testing and implementing automated testing at the complete vehicle electrical system level across multiple projects and vehicle platforms to secure both BaseTech (SW download, network management, etc.) and customer feature properties after SW upgrades.
We are looking for candidates from the Göteborg region, due to the required visits to the client's office several times a month.
Requirements:
6+ years of professional experience
At least a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Knowledge of CANoe, CANalyzer, DSA, GIT, OSB
Knowledge of CAN, LIN, Ethernet protocols
Knowledge of Test Automation execution for VIL
Knowledge of Automation: Robot Framework, Jenkins, Cynosure
Python knowledge
Solid experience of working with GIT and Gerrit
Solid experience of working with Jenkins
Experience of SW system development/testing
Vehicle development know how
V-model knowledge
Experience of Advanced reporting
Experience of Test results analysis
Strong analytical skills
Strong communication, multitasking, problem-solving and planning skills
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Experience of working with SAFe and Agile methodologies
Job Responsibilities:
As SW Integration Test Automation Engineer, you will work with testing and implementation of automated testing on Complete Vehicle Electrical System level within multiple vehicle projects and platforms to secure both BaseTech (SW download, network management etc.) and Customer Function properties after a SW update of nod SW.
Automated testing is in VIL (Vehicle in the Loop) and the strive is to increase the automated testing to reach a high level of regression testing.
Workflow follows agile principles and as a member of the Integration Team, your aim is to do testing to ensure fulfilling of the SW baseline purpose that can vary depending on the maturity of the car program. Work closely with the Product Owner and the Manager responsible for SW integration. Så ansöker du
