Integration Specialist/Developer
2023-08-10
About Tele Radio
Tele Radio develops, manufactures, and markets radio control systems for industrial use. The company was founded in Lysekil, Sweden in 1955 and has since expanded into the Tele Radio Group.
Headquartered in Gothenburg with subsidiaries in Europe, USA and in Asia. In addition to our subsidiaries, we have dealerships and partners all over the world. Learn more about us at www.tele-radio.com
About the Position
Our Digital Solutions and IT department is now looking for an experienced Azure Cloud Architect with a strong background in integrations to join our team. As a dedicated cloud architect, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining end-to-end integration solutions that connect our cloud-based services with other systems and applications.
Responsibilities Will Include:
Collaborate with internal teams to understand their integration requirements and recommend appropriate solutions using Azure Integration Services, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Event Grid, Azure Data Factory, etc.
Design, develop and implement integration solutions that meet business needs, leveraging best practices for security, scalability, availability, and performance.
Work closely with developers, and testers to ensure seamless integration of new solutions with existing systems and processes.
Provide technical guidance and support to the development team on integration-related issues and troubleshooting.
Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies related to cloud-based integration solutions.
Requirements:
Experience in Azure cloud architecture with a focus on integration services and solutions.
Experience in designing and implementing integration solutions using Azure Integration Services, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Event Grid, Azure Data Factory, etc.
Familiarity with integration patterns such as publish-subscribe, request-response, messaging, etc.
Strong understanding of RESTful API design principles, JSON and XML data formats.
Knowledge of software development best practices including Agile methodologies, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, and DevOps practices.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Good analytical skills and the ability to visualize and document solutions.
Fluent in Swedish and English, speaking and writing.
Why Tele Radio?
Tele Radio offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development.
We are a global, but small company where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the product you work on. Employee benefits are available such as breakfast every day, flex time and wellness allowance.
