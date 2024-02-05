Integration Specialist
Bufab Sweden AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2024-02-05
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bufab Sweden AB i Värnamo
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Oskarshamn
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Integration Specialist to Global IT at Bufab International!
Bufab's continuous growth and improvement places high demands on processes and systems within our operations.
To meet the needs of the business and customers, constant development and enhancement of our process is required as we strive to be in the forefront of the industry.
As an Integration Specialist, you are responsible for supporting the business with advice and integration solutions that are compliant with BUFAB's strategy and security policy. You are together with the Global IT Team responsible for the strategy and architecture of relevant systems and for maintaining as well as improving them.
You work from a holistic perspective in close cooperation with the Global and Regional IT team in our companies in Europe, North America, and Asia. You are part of the Global IT team and will be a link between the business, Bufab IT and external consultant companies.
You report to the Global IT Applications Manager.
Preferred location is Värnamo, weekly presence is required.
Main responsibilities and tasks:
- Participation in projects.
- Maintain and support existing solutions.
- Give Advice in pre-studies.
- Formulate specifications for development.
- Order and plan external development.
- Troubleshooting and 2nd line support.
Your profile:
Bufab is a a professional, non-hierarchical, and innovative company with a distinct entrepreneurial profile, dedicated business focus and a strongly decentralized overall responsibility for results. We believe that you should have similar previous experience and appreciate working in an organizational culture of this kind to become successful in your role.
You should...
- Posses an overall business understanding, contributing to the business with relevant integration and IT solutions.
- Hold a relevant degree together with some years of professional experience in an industrial or service business.
- Have experience of working in complex environments and projects with many participants, including purchasing services from external consultants and creating accurate development specifications.
- Be self-motivated, dedicated, and unpretentious as well as careful, and well-structured.
- Understand the "big picture" and have the ability to translate business needs into technical specifications.
Given your close collaboration with the Global IT team, your profile and alignment with the team are pivotal for success in this recruitment.
You will be working at different organizational levels in an international context, which requires very good communicative and social skills and the ability to create good relationships.
- You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
Contact and application:
Does this sound interesting? Please apply via this link: https://bufab.varbi.com/se/what:job/jobID:698423/
We will follow the applications on an ongoing basis, latest day to apply is the 25th of February.
If you have any questions about the recruitment, please contact Ingmarie Carlsson, Global IT Application Manager, Ingmarie.carlsson@bufab.com
We strive for Bufab to be a leading workplace for curious, committed, and motivated employees.
It is important for Bufab that all competence on the labour market is taken into consideration and utilized in the best possible way. We welcome every applicant and strive for diversity in our teams.
Today, the Bufab group has around 1800 employees and 50 wholly owned operational subsidiaries in 28 countries. Our employees are what makes our success. We offer freedom, responsibility, and development opportunities in an international environment and in a company characterized by entrepreneurs. At the same time, we maintain a lot of the company's family feeling that we have had since we were founded in 1977. Read more about us at www.bufab.com. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/3". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bufab Sweden AB
(org.nr 556082-7973) Arbetsplats
Bufab Kontakt
Ingmarie Carlsson ingmarie.carlsson@bufab.com Jobbnummer
8446667