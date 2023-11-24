Integration Specialist
About the Position
Our Digital Solutions department is currently seeking an experienced integration specialist with a strong background in Cloud technologies to join our growing team.
As an integration specialist, your primary responsibility will involve designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive integration solutions. These solutions aim to seamlessly connect our array of cloud-based services with various systems and applications within our organization, ensuring efficient and unified operations.
Responsibilities will include:
Collaborate with internal teams to understand their integration requirements and recommend appropriate solutions using Azure Integration Services, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Event Grid, Azure Data Factory, etc.
Design, develop and implement integration solutions that meet business needs, leveraging best practices for security, scalability, availability, and performance.
Work closely with developers, and testers to ensure seamless integration of new solutions with existing systems and processes.
Provide technical guidance and support to the development team on integration-related issues and troubleshooting.
Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies related to cloud-based integration solutions.
Who are you?
Besides from having experience in Azure cloud architecture and integration, we believe you have excellent communication and collaboration skills. You are a true team-player with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional departments. You also have good analytical skills and the ability to visualize and document solutions.
Furthermore, to fit the role, we require:
Experience in Azure cloud architecture with a focus on integration services and solutions.
Experience in designing and implementing integration solutions using Azure Integration Services, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Event Grid, Azure Data Factory, etc.
Familiarity with integration patterns such as publish-subscribe, request-response, messaging, etc.
Strong understanding of RESTful API design principles, JSON and XML data formats.
Knowledge of software development best practices including Agile methodologies, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, and DevOps practices.
Fluent in Swedish and English, speaking and writing.
Who are we?
Allgon is a world-leading player in industrial radio control and we develop, manufacture and deliver solutions to customers worldwide. Our solutions often have a central and business-critical role in our customers' production and the safety of their employees.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
Our customers meet us through the subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Allgon has 400 employees in over 19 countries.
