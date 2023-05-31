Integration Engineer within automotive to fast growing Dirac
2023-05-31
An opportunity has now opened up for you who want to work in a challenging and stimulating role at Sweden's hottest and fastest growing technology company. At Dirac, you will have the opportunity to work with the industry's best technology and a customer base that includes many of the world's most reputable brands. We are looking for someone who has previous experience in Embedded Systems and who wants to grow together with Dirac. If you are passionate about the connection between technology and people, you are the person we are looking for. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Dirac is a world-renowned audio technology company and they are passionate about sound. Wherever or however, you enjoy audio, they give your audio system the power to push beyond its physical limitations. They transform your car into a mobile HiFi room. Headphone listening becomes a fully immersive experience, your studio being optimized for accurate listening, and your mobile device turns into a pocket-sized entertainment center. Their patented algorithms find the root of the problems so that whatever you're listening to sound more pristine, immersive, and dynamic. As an Integration Engineer, you will work specifically with the Automotive product that supports all levels of audio systems and enables car manufacturers to achieve a perfect sound faster, easier and more consistently in all vehicle models. In the role as an Integration Engineer, you will be responsible for integrating, verifying and testing platform releases to customer-specific solutions where you write code that acts as the bridge between R&D and the customer. The group is strongly connected with R&D, which means that you get a broad perpective of working with the product. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open and helpful atmosphere.
The recruitment process takes place through Academic Work, but you will be employed directly by Dirac. Dirac makes a difference for their customers and values each individual's differences while providing opportunities for development. They offer a flexible workplace where you, as an employee, have the opportunity to create a good balance between work and your private life.
Some words from Monica, who works as an integration engineer at Dirac today:
• If you are an Audiophile and are passionate about making sound better, this is the best place to be at
• You get to work with the industry's best technology
• My opinions are always valued and encouraged, I have grown tremendously in my time at Dirac
• My job is never monotonous, it's new challenges every single day, and hence I get to learn a lot
• I get to travel with my amazing colleagues for business purposes, while we also explore and have loads of fun
• The team and my manager are the best people I have worked with
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Ensure all integration code is properly tested and documented according to agreed processes
• Coordinate requirements between Dirac's customers and partners
• Resolve bugs in the integration code
• Support analysis of new customer requirements
• Contribute to designing and implementing new test methods to address new products delivery
• Contribute to setting up internal processes and documentation of integration activities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has an academic education in computer science or another relevant field
• Has experience in C and/or C++
• Has experience in Embedded Systems
• Has experience in setting up hardware environments to be able to test the software
• Has experience in Raspberry PI
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience in AudioTools
• Have a genuine interest in audio
As a person, you are driven, solution-focused and flexible. You enjoy social contacts and you have good communication skills. You should enjoy taking your own initiative and are not afraid to try new things. Since you will be working in a team, it is important that you also possess good cooperation skills. Finally, you have a logical approach and have an analytical perspective on problems.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Scope: Full time, office hours with flex
• Placement: Central in Uppsala
• Other: In the long term, the role will include trips approx. 1-2 times per year
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Dirac - HERE! Ersättning
