Integration Engineer
2024-04-20
We are looking for an Integration Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. You will be working full time on the client site.
Work description: You will integrate the application SW developed in the value stream teams into the HW.
Skills required:
• A degree in Software Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering or equivalent
• Skilled in ESW Development
• Skilled in AUTOSAR and related tools
• Capable to analyze and find solutions to complex problems
• Programming skills in C and C++
• Automation, CI and CD
• Excellent communicational and collaboration skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
Experience Required:
• Minimum 5 years of work experience from working with CPU, ASICs, Chips, SPI, microsecond Bus, SENT, CAN, Ethernet and UDP/TCP-IP
• 5+ years of working with real-time embedded systems
• Experience of CI environment, GIT, Jenkins
• agile development/SAFe
• Linux device drivers development experience
• Used to work in a fast phase global environment
Personal skills required: You are a real team player and can easily cooperate with others. You are creative, helpful and proactive. You share knowledge and experiences and take on responsibility with your other team members.
