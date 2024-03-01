Integration Developer
2024-03-01
Are you interested in new technology and want to contribute to take Kappahl into the future? Join Kappahl as an Integration Developer and embrace a dynamic environment where innovation thrives. Apply today!
We offer you
As an Integration Developer at Kappahl you will be given the opportunity to work with new technology in a hybrid IT environment as we work on a rapid migration of our traditional systems in product supply, design and purchasing to new modern business platforms. Some of our current systems are in the Oracle and MS/SQL world, which Kappahl operates in-house, to include cloud-based platforms nowadays also within Azure where you will become a key player. This means that you will have the opportunity to work with the technology of the future with the support of highly competent colleagues. We work as a team based on an agile mindset. We take responsibility for what we develop even in operation. Our toolboxes are DevOps, Visual Studio and Azure functions, queues, and API management.
Your profile
We believe that you want to find an environment where your opinions matter as well as your commitment. You have a stable IT foundation as a base with the ambition to become even better. You are genuinely interested in new technology and do not hesitate to test new technologies. You are a team player and are good at conveying your knowledge to others and taking feedback from your colleagues. You also appreciate working in an agile manner and can handle rapid changes that occur in a changing world, which affects priorities and projects. We would like you to be a non-prestigious, driven, committed and social person who wants to be involved and have an active influence.
In addition to the above, we see that you have:
- Relevant university education or equivalent work experience
- Experience with the following technologies is a plus: Azure, C#, .Net, XML, JSON, SQL, REST, Queues
Are you interested?
The position is a full-time permanent employment with placement at our head office in Mölndal. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 17th of March. We apply continuous selection.
Kappahl Group celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
