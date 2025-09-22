Integration Developer - Stockholm
2025-09-22
Integration Developer - SAP Integration Suite
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Integration Developer for a consulting assignment with focus on designing and implementing integration solutions. The role involves working with both on-premise and cloud-based integration platforms, including SAP Business Technology Platform Integration Suite (SAP BTP IS), Microsoft technologies and modern API frameworks. You will be part of a competence center team that drives the development, standardization, and improvement of integration patterns and services.
Responsibilities
Design and implement integration solutions using SAP BTP Integration Suite and Microsoft technologies
Develop, test and document integration flows, from complex data pipelines (e.g. Smart Metering) to REST APIs for web and mobile applications
Contribute to continuous improvement of integration platforms on-premise and in the cloud
Collaborate with business analysts and IT architects across different projects
Support team knowledge transfer and upskilling in SAP BTP IS development
Review and document reusable integration patterns for standardization and self-service
Enable monitoring and observability in SAP BTP IS using modern tools
Requirements
Strong proficiency in SAP Integration Suite (SAP IS)
Experience with integration of SAP and non-SAP systems in cloud environments
Hands-on knowledge of Microsoft technologies (.NET/C#, BizTalk, SSIS, Azure, Azure Data Factory, WCF, API Management)
Experience with monitoring tools (e.g. Prometheus, Grafana)
Familiarity with self-service, automation, and DevOps principles
Knowledge of Seeburger platform and its use in building secure, performant integration solutions
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills
Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team setting
Start/Duration
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement (extension possible)
Location
By agreement (on-site, hybrid or remote depending on project needs)
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
