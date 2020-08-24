Integrated Technologies Consultant - Cerner Sverige AB - Datajobb i Lund

Cerner Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund2020-08-24Swedish health and medical care are currently undergoing the greatest development ever. The digitization revolution is here, and it changes how we live our lives and how health care is managed and coordinated. Cerner has gained the confidence of two of Sweden's largest regions, Region Skåne and the Västra Götalands region (VGR), to drive this digital change journey. Cerner is one of the world's largest companies in the field of healthcare and digitalization. We have over 30,000 employees worldwide who work to digitize and improve healthcare systems in various ways. In Sweden we are in three locations, Stockholm, Lund and Gothenburg. We are expanding and need employees in several areas. In Lund, we are looking for an "Integrated Technologies Consultant" that will help maintaining our client's current digital health care system and lead them into the digital change. This is an exciting and developing service where you will have the opportunity to work locally but in an international and developing environment. Our team consists of employees with expertise and experience from all over the world.Your role:As a Integrated Technologies Consultant, you will work as a consultant with our clients, sitting in various projects with broad responsibility for all technical issues regarding delivery and infrastructure. You will cultivate client relationships to achieve business objectives and consult with clients on technical architecture decisions. You will manage third party and medical device integration across domains and complete software installations for clients. You will also take responsibility for technical troubleshooting and issue resolution of the solutions our clients use.Team and career opportunities:The Integrated Technologies Consultant position is technical but also client facing and offers an excellent opportunity to gain experience in Cerner's wide portfolio of clinical applications. You will be joining a team of experienced technicians based across Sweden and will be based in a dynamic and growing team in central Lund. Our large European presence also offers opportunities to travel and help support projects in other regions.Basic Qualifications:Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field or equivalent work experience.Must speak Swedish and EnglishPreferred experience:At least 1 year of experience Health care information technology (HCIT) consulting or support work experienceMicrosoft SQL ServerMicrosoft IISHealth Level 7 (HL7)Microsoft Windows ServerBasic Linux experienceExperience in clustered environmentsExperience in load-balanced environmentsOperation of large, complex applicationsExperience working with Cerner products like Melior, Obstetrix, Millennium, i.s.h.Med or the SAP platform is an advantageExperience working with medical devices is an advantageExpectations:Willing to work overtime or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulationsAbility to travel up to 75%2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23Cerner Sverige ABTunavägen 2422363 Lund5331499