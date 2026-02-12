Insurance Practitioners to Guidewire Engagements
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. It is a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Insurance Practitioners to Guidewire Engagements
We are looking for specifiers, developers, testers, project managers to help leading insurance companies to shape their digital strategy and business transformation and help them on their journey to grow their business and stay relevant for their customers. As part of the team, you will be working for some of the biggest financial institutions in the Nordics with a variety of project opportunities such as business transformation, digitalization, data and analytics and process design.
Responsibilities:
• Be engaged in various projects with a wide range of topics: specification, development, testing, project management
• Develop, define, and implement strategies to help clients solve their most critical problems within insurance, such as digital transformations, process governance and regulatory requirements
• As a specifier your task is to define the insurance processes and functionalities to be implemented on the Guidewire platform together with customers' business
• As a developer or architect your task is the technical planning and implementation on top of the Guidewire platform
• A tester your task is to ensure the correct functionality of the solutions implemented on the Guidewire platform
• As a project manager your task is to lead large guidewire implementation projects
• Analyze and conceptualize business models, processes, and digital solutions
• Engage with the broader Accenture Financial Services community, as well as other Accenture organization groups to foster collaboration and support growth and development of the business and bring the best of Accenture to the clients.
Requirements:
• You have at least a couple of years of experience from a relevant position within an insurance company
• You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English language
• You have a solid experience in Guidewire platform
• You have Bachelor's och Master 's degree (with major in Economics, Engineering or similar) or equivalent with excellent academic results
• You must be able to attend interview meeting with employer in Stockholm on March 19th 2026.
Your profile:
• You have passion and drive to work with the Financial Services industry
• You have good analytical and problem-solving skills
• You have entrepreneurial attitude, and good interpersonal skills.
What the employer offers:
• Permanent full-time employment
• Wellness allowance and health insurance
• Opportunity for hybrid work
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
