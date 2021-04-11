Insurance Manager - Vattenfall AB - Bankjobb i Solna
Insurance Manager
Vattenfall AB / Bankjobb / Solna
2021-04-11
Visa alla bankjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
Insurances as a way to enable a fossil free living within one generation? Without any doubt!
Vattenfall Group Finance is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Insurance Manager. You will belong to the Insurance Team (employed by Försäkringsaktiebolaget Vattenfall Insurance) within Staff Functions Group Finance & Treasury and report directly to Vattenfall's Head of Insurance.
The Vattenfall Group is organized internationally, but you will belong to a small and skilled team all located within the Insurance department in Solna, Sweden.
The Insurance Manager is the provider of insurance services and insurance procurement and acts as the single point of contact for the Business Areas within the Vattenfall Group. The Insurance Manager also participates in the daily operations of Vattenfall's Insurance Captive.
Key responsibilities and mandate
The Insurance department arranges insurance cover for the group as well as being the center of competence for insurance questions. All insurable risks are submitted to the Insurance department, which then decides how the risks shall be insured and seek to minimize the Group's insurance costs.
The Insurance Manager manages a full range of insurance related activities within a specified area of responsibilities e.g. insurance lines of business. Regular contacts are both internal such as insurance coordinators in Business Areas/Units, project managers as well as external e.g. insurance brokers, loss adjusters or reinsurance companies. The Insurance Manager participates in the daily operations of the Insurance Captive and the task can be related to Risk and Compliance.
Your profile and personal skills
The successful candidate is communicative, enthusiastic, well-structured, trustworthy and a true team player. Senior experience from the insurance field, preferably in an international context, will be needed. Experience from an Industrial Insurance Captive is an advantage. Our team is skilled and dedicated but also small. We all work together as a team and share all the tasks that has to be done.
Bachelor or master's degree in a relevant field (technical, financial or legal)
At least a couple of years of work experience within the insurance market (e.g. Insurance company, Insurance broker or similar)
Fluent Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required.
Location: Arenastaden, Solna
At Vattenfall we are convinced that striving for diversity helps to build a more profitable, efficient, and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
We welcome your application, including CV and cover letter via the link below, no later than 2nd of May 2021.
Please do not wait until the last day, applications may be handled continuously throughout the application period.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Thomas Hallqvist at Thomas.hallqvist@vattenfall.com For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Peter Blixter at +46 072 237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Leif Sjöberg (Akademikerna), Lars-Erik Näsman (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure are many of our positions security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Vattenfall AB
Evenemangsgatan 13
16956 Solna
Jobbnummer
5683607
Sökord
Vattenfall AB / Bankjobb / Solna
2021-04-11
Visa alla bankjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
Insurances as a way to enable a fossil free living within one generation? Without any doubt!
Vattenfall Group Finance is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Insurance Manager. You will belong to the Insurance Team (employed by Försäkringsaktiebolaget Vattenfall Insurance) within Staff Functions Group Finance & Treasury and report directly to Vattenfall's Head of Insurance.
The Vattenfall Group is organized internationally, but you will belong to a small and skilled team all located within the Insurance department in Solna, Sweden.
The Insurance Manager is the provider of insurance services and insurance procurement and acts as the single point of contact for the Business Areas within the Vattenfall Group. The Insurance Manager also participates in the daily operations of Vattenfall's Insurance Captive.
Key responsibilities and mandate
The Insurance department arranges insurance cover for the group as well as being the center of competence for insurance questions. All insurable risks are submitted to the Insurance department, which then decides how the risks shall be insured and seek to minimize the Group's insurance costs.
The Insurance Manager manages a full range of insurance related activities within a specified area of responsibilities e.g. insurance lines of business. Regular contacts are both internal such as insurance coordinators in Business Areas/Units, project managers as well as external e.g. insurance brokers, loss adjusters or reinsurance companies. The Insurance Manager participates in the daily operations of the Insurance Captive and the task can be related to Risk and Compliance.
Your profile and personal skills
The successful candidate is communicative, enthusiastic, well-structured, trustworthy and a true team player. Senior experience from the insurance field, preferably in an international context, will be needed. Experience from an Industrial Insurance Captive is an advantage. Our team is skilled and dedicated but also small. We all work together as a team and share all the tasks that has to be done.
Bachelor or master's degree in a relevant field (technical, financial or legal)
At least a couple of years of work experience within the insurance market (e.g. Insurance company, Insurance broker or similar)
Fluent Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required.
Location: Arenastaden, Solna
At Vattenfall we are convinced that striving for diversity helps to build a more profitable, efficient, and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
We welcome your application, including CV and cover letter via the link below, no later than 2nd of May 2021.
Please do not wait until the last day, applications may be handled continuously throughout the application period.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Thomas Hallqvist at Thomas.hallqvist@vattenfall.com For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Peter Blixter at +46 072 237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Leif Sjöberg (Akademikerna), Lars-Erik Näsman (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure are many of our positions security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Vattenfall AB
Evenemangsgatan 13
16956 Solna
Jobbnummer
5683607
Sökord