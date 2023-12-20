Instrumentation Engineer
2023-12-20
The Diagnostics Section at the European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, invites applications for an Instrumentation Engineer position. The Beam Diagnostics Section is within the Accelerator Division that is responsible for the design, construction, commissioning and operation of the 5 MW, superconducting proton accelerator. We work with our partners around the world to develop and deploy the 22 instrumentation systems that measure proton beam parameters throughout the 600-meter-long accelerator and within the target station. This is an exciting time for the ESS project as we ramp up to deployment at scale and look forward to operations and upgrades for years to come. Join us on our adventure to build the world's most powerful neutron source!
We are looking for an experienced engineer with a system mindset; one who understands the diverse technologies that we utilize and can implement a data-driven approach to verifying system performance. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including scientists, software engineers, hardware engineers, and technicians. You love challenging projects and are known for exhibiting grace under pressure. In addition to your technical expertise, you bring strong social skills to our multicultural team.
Further, your responsibilities and qualifications will include:
Your role
• Develop and execute comprehensive test plans for unit and system level verification.
• Design and implement automated test systems that incorporate commercial test equipment and custom components.
• Develop software, primarily in python for automated testing, data management and analysis.
• Integrate, test and debug proton beam instrumentation systems that incorporate a variety of technologies, including electromagnetic devices, particle detectors, high-throughput data acquisition electronics and a variety of industrial automation equipment.
• Provide operational support for instrumentation systems.
• Based on test results and operational experience, design and implement improvements to these instrumentation systems.
• Coordinate work with other parts of the ESS organization such as beam physics, operations, and controls
• Represent the Beam Diagnostics Section to external stakeholders in meetings and by authoring documentation and publications
Required qualifications
• Candidates are expected to have an MS in electrical engineering or a similar discipline plus 5 years of relevant experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
• Knowledge of electronics and test equipment as well as measurement and verification techniques is required. Knowledge of industrial automation systems is beneficial.
• Proficiency in scripting languages such as Python and source code control systems such as git is required.
• Previous experience at a large national or international research facility is beneficial.
• Candidates should have a record of individual accomplishment and also have demonstrated the ability work productively within an interdisciplinary team
• Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage.
What ESS can offer
At ESS we offer people with talent and passion a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research. Besides attractive employment and relocation conditions, the flexibility to balance work life with private life and good opportunities to further enhance your skills; you will also enjoy being part of an organizational culture that promotes and supports internal career growth. We pride ourselves in having successful collaboration across different functions, and as the facility grows, we will keep nurturing the international and vibrant environment welcoming people from all across the world.
Duration & Location
The position is a permanent, full-time position and is located in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions.
The deadline for this position is: 08 January 2024.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-
process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Line Manager, Thomas Shea, Section Leader, Thomas.Shea@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer, Kathryn Quaak, kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
.
