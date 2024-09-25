Instrument Scientist
European Spallation Source Eric / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2024-09-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a partnership organization of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek collaborative, talented people in a range of fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
T-REX is a polarized bi-spectral time-of-flight chopper spectrometer dedicated to the study of excitations in scientific fields as diverse as magnetic and electronic phenomena, catalysis, gas storage, and protein dynamics to name a few. State-of-the-art neutron optics, chopper and detector technologies, combined with the latest developments in the field of polarization analysis, will offer to the end user the brightest polarized beam on a flexible spectroscopic instrument.
We are currently recruiting for the position of Instrument Scientist for T-REX. This is a critical role that exists within the Spectroscopy Division in the Science Directorate of the ESS. Supported by our in-kind partners, Forschungszentrum Jülich (FZJ) and Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), you will be tasked to deliver the T-REX instrument to hot commissioning and prepare the instrument for user operations. We are seeking an experienced scientist in the field of neutron spectroscopy with an interest in polarisation analysis who is keen to develop instrumentation and methodologies to study complex excitations in matter.
Your responsibilities, in collaboration with the FZJ and CNR scientists and engineers, will include:
Instrument duties:
• Ensure, with the in-kind partners, the successful completion of the neutron instrument project in close collaboration with the lead engineer.
• Provide scientific guidance and support to T-REX work package team.
• Provide an interface between ESS Technical Groups and In-Kind partner.
• Take part in the testing of components which will require occasional travel.
• Follow and support the installation of the complete neutron instrument.
• Focus on the installation of sample environment, detector capabilities and data curation and analysis. Take specific care of installation and development of sample environment, tests and development of detector capabilities, tests and developments of data curation and analysis, as appropriate.
• Perform, with the in-kind partners, the cold and hot commissioning of the neutron instrument. In particular prepare "First Science" experiments during the initial operation phase of ESS.
• Contribute to the development of relevant ESS support facilities and infrastructure
• Once in operation support the user programme at ESS by performing local contacting duties and collaborative research.
• Once T-REX is completed there will be opportunities to perform the planning, design, and evaluation of other instrumentation concepts through calculations, simulations and test-experiments.
Scientific duties:
• Conduct scientific or technical research and author scientific or technical publications
• Establish and maintain constructive contacts with universities, laboratories and other relevant actors
• Take part in peer review of scientific publications, grant proposals, research, and facilities
• Represent ESS at appropriate conferences and workshops
• Present scientific and technical research at the relevant conferences and workshops, and in seminars and lectures.
• Engage with the scientific community through involvement in standards groups, conference organization and professional bodies as appropriate
• Supervise post docs and students and participate in teaching activities, as appropriate.
Required qualifications
• A PhD in the physical, chemical or biological sciences or any adjacent disciplines with research interests and a publication record aligned with some of the areas of research to be supported by T-REX.
• Experience and technical interest in instrumentation, preferably using time-of-flight.
• Ability to work in a team with people of a variety of disciplines in an international collaboration. Knowledge of neutron scattering data treatment and modeling at a level sufficient to guide the development of instrument specific software.
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
• Flexibility to travel. The project requires occasional travel between ESS, Jülich and CNR based in Germany, Italy and possibly further partner laboratories
Further preferred skills
• Basic programming experience in Python
• Experience in neutron optics and Monte Carlo ray tracing simulations
Duration & Location
The position is a permanent, full-time position located in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions.
The position will be open until filled.
For further information please contact the Division Head for Spectroscopy Pascale Deen, pascale.deen@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Partner, Kate Quaak, kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
.
For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 72 179 24 63 or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Yngve Levinson at +46 72 179 21 65
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Månadslön Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8920612