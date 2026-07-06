Instrument Scientist for ESS Test beamline
European Spallation Source Eric / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2026-07-06
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) will soon be the world's most powerful source of neutrons, providing researchers with unique opportunities to explore the structure of materials at the atomic level. Neutron scattering at ESS will address critical questions in physics, chemistry, geology, materials science and life science.
The Science Directorate at the European Spallation Source (ESS) invites applications for an instrument scientist for the dedicated Test beamline (TBL).
The Diffraction and Imaging Division is home to the instrument scientists and instrument operational engineers responsible for designing, constructing, and operating the DREAM, MAGiC, BEER, HEIMDAL, ODIN, and TBL instruments at ESS. New designs for a wide range of neutron instruments are being implemented to fully leverage the unique long-pulse time structure of the ESS neutron source.
The primary purpose of TBL is characterizing the target-reflector-moderator system and verifying the performance of the neutron source based on operating parameters such as proton beam energy, stability, pulse length, and beam rastering, as well as the moderator conditions. An important aspect of this work will be comparing the measured and simulated neutronic performance of the moderator, providing a crucial reference for various neutron scattering instruments. Additionally, the TBL will contribute to optimizing instruments and methods to fully exploit the unique long-pulse time structure of the ESS neutron source. The TBL will function as a local characterization station, supporting technical developments in areas such as neutron optics, polarization, and novel detectors. It is designed to support the user program by performing exploratory imaging experiments, neutron diffraction studies, and single-crystal alignment. Due to the flexibility of the instrument, a variety of detectors and sample environments can be fitted inside the experimental cave, allowing multipurpose measurements on not only thermal neutrons but also epithermal/fast neutrons and gamma rays. This includes but is not limited to a well-established technique such as time-of-flight transmission measurements, neutron tomography, neutron activation analysis, grating interferometry, etc. As the facility evolves, the modular design of the TBL will allow for modifications to meet new objectives, ensuring its continued relevance and utility in advancing neutron science. The construction of TBL is completed and the team prepares the instrument for the first neutrons.
About the role:
As the instrument scientist for TBL you will:
Work closely with another scientist and the instrument operations engineer, forming the core instrument team.
Participate in commissioning of the TBL beamline with neutrons.
Develop a diagnostic plan for ESS Operation via the utilization of TBL
Develop and implement new experimental methods using the TBL, including (but not limited to) spectroscopic imaging, diffractive imaging, polarized neutron imaging, grating interferometry, neutron depth profiling, prompt-gamma neutron activation analysis (PGNAA), and advanced sample environments, etc.
Develop synergies with other neutron facilities and build links with universities.
The position is a 3-year fixed term role and the workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
ESS will support and encourage the candidate to take up an adjunct position at a university in an ESS partner country, in order to facilitate their own research.
Please read about the qualifications and experience needed for this position in the full job advertisement on ESS webpage: https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers/vacancies?rmpage=job&rmjob=2026&rmlang=UK
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website, so submit your application as soon as you can. The last date for receiving applications is August 16th 2026.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Sofie Berg on sofie.berg@ess.eu
or Hiring Manager Head of Diffraction & Imaging Division, Mikhail Feygenson on Mikhail.Feygenson@ess.eu
Please note that it might take longer than normal to answer questions due to vacation period.
This role requires enhanced security screening processes which will be performed during the recruitment and onboarding processes.For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process in general, please follow this link: https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker on Nerusha.Naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at Marc.Kickulies@ess.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Jobbnummer
9994267