Instrument Scientist for ESS Test beamline
2026-01-21
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for an Instrument Scientist for the dedicated Test beamline (TBL).
About the role:
The instrument scientist will work closely with another Scientist and the Instrument Operations Engineer, forming the core instrument team.
• The selected candidate will participate in the final installation and testing of components and contribute to their commissioning with neutrons.
• Develop a diagnostic plan for ESS Operation via the utilization of TBL
• Develop and implement new experimental methods using the TBL, including (but not limited to) wavelength-resolved imaging, diffractive imaging, grating interferometry, prompt-gamma neutron activation analysis (PGNAA), and advanced sample environments, etc.
• Pursue an independent research program.
• Develop synergies with other neutron facilities and build links with universities.
• Flexibility to occasionally work outside normal office hours.
• Responsible attitude to personal safety and the safety of others
• Willingness to international travel
This is a full-time, 3 year fixed term position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability for the position and work environment. The evaluation will take into account, among other things, problem-solving and analytical skills, collaboration skills and initiative. A proactive approach and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team are important. The role is particularly suited for candidates with a strong interest in instrument commissioning, diagnostics, and method development at a new neutron source.
Essential qualifications and experience:
• PhD, within the subjects of physics, material science, engineering or chemistry
• Experience in programming (python, C++, ROOT or similar) for data analysis
• Ability to work collaboratively and individually
• Good interpersonal communication and presentation skills, and the ability to interact effectively with staff and users at all levels.
Desirable experience:
• Experience with position-sensitive and/or time-of-flight neutron detectors
• Experience with time-of-flight neutron techniques
• Experience with user operation at a large-scale neutron facility
• Experience in developing neutron instrumentation
• Working knowledge of one or more of the data analysis/visualisation packages used within ESS (python, Scipp etc.)
Experience of working in an international environment is preferred and excellent oral and written English skills are prerequisites. Our work environment is characterised by fast growth, a fast pace of work, and an international atmosphere with highly skilled personnel. You must therefore enjoy the diversity of such an environment and have a personality suited for the challenges it presents. Our work environment is exciting and forward thinking and relies heavily on personal initiative.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment and onboarding process.
The last day for receiving application is February 22 2026 - so submit your application as soon as you can.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Sofie Berg - Recruitment partner - at sofie.berg@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Mikhail Feygenson - Head of Diffraction & Imaging Division - via Mikhail.Feygenson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nuno Elias on nuno.elias@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
