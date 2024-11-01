Instrument and Controls Commissioning Lead Engineer
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2024-11-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Boden
Job Summary:
The Lead Instrument and Controls Commissioning Engineer will be responsible for overseeing the commissioning, start-up, and optimization of all instrumentation and control systems in the Stegra Hydrogen to Green Steel Project. Reporting directly to the Overall CSU Manager, this role requires extensive experience with major control systems, interfacing with various package types, protocols such as Modbus and Profibus, and advanced troubleshooting and tuning capabilities. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in ensuring the plant's instrumentation and control systems are fully operational, tuned, and optimized to support green steel production.
Key Responsibilities:
Commissioning Leadership:
Lead all commissioning activities related to instrumentation and controls, ensuring compliance with project specifications and quality standards.
Coordinate with multi-disciplinary teams, including mechanical, electrical, and process engineers, to ensure smooth integration of control systems.
System Interface Management:
Oversee the configuration and integration of major control systems (e.g., DCS, PLC, SCADA) and communication protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, and Ethernet/IP.
Manage the interfaces with various package types, ensuring compatibility and seamless communication across systems.
Instrumentation Commissioning:
Oversee commissioning of instrumentation equipment, including calibrations, loop checks, and functionality tests.
Ensure accuracy in instrument loop tuning to optimize process control and plant operations.
Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:
Identify and resolve design and operational issues related to instrumentation, control loops, and process equipment.
Provide technical support for complex troubleshooting, including root cause analysis and corrective actions.
Process Tuning and Optimization:
Perform plant and process tuning to ensure optimal performance and efficiency across control systems.
Lead testing, validation, and performance tuning of plant processes, utilizing advanced automation techniques.
Documentation and Reporting:
Maintain comprehensive documentation of commissioning activities, test results, and instrument performance tuning.
Prepare detailed reports for CSU Manager and project stakeholders, summarizing commissioning progress and technical issues.
Safety and Compliance:
Ensure that all commissioning activities comply with health, safety, and environmental regulations.
Promote a strong safety culture, implementing best practices and ensuring that all personnel follow established HSE protocols.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
Liaise with control system vendors, contractors, and internal teams to align commissioning activities with project objectives.
Provide technical support and guidance to stakeholders, ensuring control system requirements are met throughout commissioning and start-up.
Technical Skills:
Control Systems Expertise: In-depth knowledge of major control systems (DCS, PLC, SCADA), including configuration, tuning, and troubleshooting.
Communication Protocols: Extensive experience with communication protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, HART, and Ethernet/IP for system interfacing.
Instrument Tuning and Calibration: Proficient in tuning instrument loops for temperature, pressure, flow, and level control to optimize process efficiency.
Troubleshooting and Problem Solving: Advanced troubleshooting skills for resolving design, configuration, and operational issues with instrumentation and controls.
Project Management: Strong project management skills, including planning, scheduling, and resource allocation for commissioning activities.
Software Proficiency: Familiarity with relevant control and automation software tools (e.g., Honeywell, Siemens, Rockwell, Emerson, Yokogawa systems) and industry-specific tuning software.
Preferred Qualifications:
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in Instrumentation Engineering, Control Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or extensive industry-related discipline experience. A master's degree is advantageous.
Professional Certifications: Certification in controls systems or automation engineering (e.g., ISA CCST, IEC 61508).
Experience: At least 10-15 years of experience in commissioning instrumentation and control systems for large industrial projects.
Green Energy Experience: Experience in hydrogen or green energy projects is highly desirable.
Language Skills: Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is beneficial but not essential.
Industry Knowledge: Familiarity with standards such as IEC, ISA, ANSI, and other relevant regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
E-post: candidateservicesupport@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Stegra Boden Jobbnummer
8990550