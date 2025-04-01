Instructors and coaches in various sports and group training
Stockholms Studenters If / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholms Studenters If i Stockholm
Stockholm Students Sports Association was founded in 1937 and has since provided a wide range of recreational sports for adults, with a particular focus on students. We are open to all sports enthusiasts who are 18 years or older. Currently, we offer over 100 training sessions per week in more than 30 different sports and group training activities.
Learn more about the association and our sports on our website www.ssif.nu
We are now looking to expand our schedule for the next term with more sports and group training formats, and are therefore seeking coaches and instructors in the following:
Capoiera
Zumba
Karate
Judo
Wrestling
Self-defence
Pilates
Tennis
Afrobeat
Jallabina
Bugg
Bellydance
Jugger
Pickleball
Salsa
If you are an instructor/coach in some other format it can also be of interest.
We are looking for someone who enjoys training and is motivated by sharing their knowledge with others. We want you to have some sort of certificate for a completed leadership training program and previous experience as an instructor/coach. Since we have many exchange students in our activities, we always conduct training sessions in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: maria@ssif.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Instructor/Coach". Arbetsgivare Stockholms Studenters If
Svante Arrhenius Väg 4 (visa karta
)
114 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholms Studenters Idrottsförening Kontakt
Head of Operations
Maria Dahlgren Granberg maria@ssif.nu Jobbnummer
9258788