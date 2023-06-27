Inspire and Guide Holistic Personal and Professional Growth
Miracle Writers AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2023-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Miracle Writers AB i Stockholm
Are you a transformational coach seeking an opportunity to guide and inspire others to reach their fullest potential? Are you adept at integrating spiritual, psychological, and somatic practices in your approach? If so, we invite you to explore this unique opportunity to join our team as the Head of Transformations.
Job Description:
As the Head of Transformations, you will create secure, sacred spaces for our clients to deeply connect with their authentic selves. You will lead transformative processes that involve profound shadow work but simultaneously impart a sense of lightness and truth.
Your role will be pivotal in facilitating the communication between mind and body to promote a free flow of energy, leading to transformative personal and professional growth.
Responsibilities:
Facilitate the alignment of personal evolution with corporate purpose, fostering the flexibility and capacity of clients to achieve their goals.
Provide valuable support for professionals in high-stress environments by teaching techniques for rapid transition into parasympathetic states to improve recovery and performance.
Empower clients to appreciate the power of simply being and harness the power of flow states.
Leverage your deep understanding of human design to offer insights into individuals' intrinsic energy patterns, providing a road map for navigating life with a deeper understanding of self.
Offer clarity guiding clients on their transformative journey towards self-discovery and fulfillment.
Qualifications:
Expertise in a holistic blend of spiritual, psychological, and somatic practices.
Proven experience in transformational coaching and shadow work.
Ability to create a secure and sacred environment conducive to deep self-exploration.
Proficiency in facilitating communication between the mind and body, promoting a free flow of energy.
Experience assisting clients in harmonizing personal and professional life, fostering flexibility and resilience.
Knowledge and skills in teaching techniques to navigate high-stress environments and improve recovery and performance.
A deep understanding of human design, providing insights into intrinsic energy patterns.
Exceptional interpersonal skills to guide clients on their transformative journey towards self-discovery and fulfillment.
In essence, you are adept at bridging the spiritual and pragmatic, the cerebral and somatic, and the professional and personal. You are an integral part of our clients' life journey, enabling them to navigate with greater wisdom, acceptance, and joy.
We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. If you feel that this role resonates with you, please apply with a copy of your resume and a cover letter detailing your experience related to the role.
We look forward to embarking on this transformative journey with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-27
E-post: daniel_eriksson_8@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Miracle Writers AB
(org.nr 559242-9608) Jobbnummer
7919859