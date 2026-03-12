Inspection Engineer
2026-03-12
Help shape the future of asset integrity and safety
At Nynäshamn Refinery, we're looking for an Inspection Engineer who wants to play a key role in protecting our assets, challenging assumptions, and driving how inspection and integrity work are carried out-today and in the future.
About the role
As an Inspection Engineer, you will be part of the Inspection team within Maintenance Technical Services department at Nynas. The inspection department is the refinery 's key experts in asset integrity with a clear and crucial mission: Ensure our static equipment is safe, compliant, and reliable for long-term operation.
In practice, your work will involve:
Own and develop the in-service inspection program for static equipment
Apply risk-based inspection (RBI) thinking to focus effort where it matters most
Combine materials, corrosion, and damage mechanism knowledge with real inspection data
This is far from a routine desk job. The work is varied, technically challenging, and closely linked to real operational decisions. Your days will include a mix of engineering analysis, coordination, field inspections, and problem-solving. You ensure inspection results truly drive better decisions and safer operations.
The position is based at our refinery in Nynäshamn, approximately 45 minutes south of Stockholm. You will join a small, knowledgeable team and work closely with maintenance, operations, reliability and project functions.
Key responsibilities
Define, plan, and execute the inspection program for static equipment (pressure vessels, piping, and tanks, etc.)
Develop our inspection processes toward a more risk-based, data-driven approach
Analyse corrosion loops, degradation mechanisms, and inspection findings to assess equipment integrity.
Coordinate and technically supervise third-party inspection companies
Participate in manufacturing, installation, and incoming inspections of new or modified equipment
Support failure investigations and root cause analyses.
Contribute inspection and materials expertise to projects, plant changes, and standards development
About you
You are comfortable taking technical ownership, working independently and collaborating across disciplines. You communicate clearly with contractors, engineers and operations and are naturally curious, structured and not afraid to ask "why".
To be relevant for this position, you can either be in beginning of your career but then it is important that you have a Material engineering degree. Or you have worked some years within an Inspection department and have good knowledge with inspections and asset integrity.
Requirements
Have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering, or similar
3-5 years of experience in industrial inspections, asset integrity, or with static equipment.
Good knowledge of materials, damage mechanisms, solid strength, fracture mechanics, static equipment design, relevant codes/standards, welding and non-destructive testing.
Experience from refinery/petrochemical environments is a strong plus.
Fluency in English and Swedish
Willingness to relocate to Stockholm/Nynäshamn area.
What we offer
At Nynas, you will have a role with real impact on safety, availability and long-term plant performance. You can expect a strong mix of field work and engineering analysis and get exposure to projects, shutdowns, and long-term asset strategy. You will have a high technical ownership with freedom to influence how work is done. You will be given opportunities to deepen your expertise in RBI, materials engineering, and advanced inspection technologies.
About Nynas
Advancing the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas is a specialty chemicals company producing high-performance bitumen and naphthenic solutions essential to infrastructure, electrification, and other industrial applications. Mainly focused on Europe, our products play a key role in supporting the shift towards a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and a strong commitment to safety and efficiency, Nynas is making a positive impact on society and the environment.
Contact and Application
If you have any questions about the role, you can contact Inspection Manager Mehdi Lalehparvar, mehdi.lalehparvar@nynas.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509), https://www.nynas.com/
Raffinaderivägen (visa karta
)
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
9794739