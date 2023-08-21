Insights and Analytics Specialist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
The Insights team at Inter IKEA exists to drive well-informed decision-making by providing timely and actionable insights into the many people and the world that we operate in. We do this to ensure that we strengthen the franchise offer and that the business grows. We are super passionate, we care, we're curious and we're courageous. We have an unrelenting passion for making sure that everything we do at IKEA truly meets the needs and dreams of the many people, having a positive impact on the world around us and building a brand for generations to come!
As Insights and Analytics Specialist, you will be:
Answering ad-hoc key business questions and supporting continuous insight generation by uncovering and analyzing insights from data sets and products.
Enabling insights projects to operate as needed (e.g., project management, survey design, Insights Platform).
Contributing to the development of Insights products through continuous usage feedback.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week), and we are recruiting for 3 positions sitting in the Insights function in Inter IKEA group and will report to one of the Insights Managers: Strategy / Range / Retail. Therefore, one of the positions is opened in Älmhult (Range insights team), one in Delft (Retail concept insights team) and one in Malmö or Delft (Strategy insights team).
If you are responding to this Ad, you will be considered for the Range Insights team position in Älmhult.
We will start reviewing and interviewing candidates as applications are received, but we will only make a selection after the job has closed.
For more information about this job, please contact Peijing Ni: Peijing.Ni@inter.ikea.com
