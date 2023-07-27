Insight Consultant (Norwegian speaking)
2023-07-27
About Netigate
Discover Netigate, the game-changing platform revolutionizing employee engagement and customer experience. We empower organizations to gather valuable insights, drive meaningful interactions, and deliver exceptional results. With our intuitive interface and advanced analytics, companies can listen, understand, and act on insights from their workforce as well as their customers. Join our dynamic team of passionate individuals shaping the future of engagement and experience. Apply now and let's transform the way businesses connect and thrive in the digital age. Together, we will unlock the full potential of employee engagement and customer satisfaction.
Our culture is built on collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. We value diversity, inclusion, and the "power of WE"- different perspectives. We foster an environment where ideas are shared, challenges are embraced, and growth is nurtured.
Job description
As an Insight Consultant, you work in an advisory role towards our customers by listening to their needs, sharing experiences, and providing tailored recommendations based on the results. You help our customers with insights and reports based on customer and employee surveys carried out in our feedback platform. The work varies from customer meetings and workshops to creating surveys, analysis and reporting, presenting results (often to the management team), and recommending the next step. You often have several client projects running in parallel with different tasks and deadlines, while collaborating with and supporting other colleagues in the team.
This is how we envision our new colleague
To succeed in the role, you have a strong drive to help customers in the best possible way. You have analytical skills and are consultative with customers and colleagues to achieve high results. You thrive in a role with contact with different people both internally and externally and take care to build and develop your relationships. Furthermore, you are independent and feel ownership of your tasks simultaneously as you are happy to share knowledge and work with the team.
To be successful in the role, we see that you have
Previous experience in a similar role that involves project management, analysis, and/or consultancy linked to research
Experience working with Customer Experience (CX) feedback or customer surveys
A university or college degree (preferably in economics, statistics, analysis or similar)
Good knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint
Experience working in feedback platforms is an advantage
Very good oral and written skills in Norwegian and English
Life at Netigate
Everyday life at Netigate is a perfect hybrid of high-energy, high-performance, and relaxed culture. We are passionate about our product and each other. We believe in the power of 'We' and we always have the best intentions in mind for each other and our customers.
Additional Information
Calling all native Norwegian speakers based in Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, and Oslo! We warmly welcome applicants from these locations to join our Services team. Ersättning
