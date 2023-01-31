Inside sales (German speaker)
2023-01-31
Do you want to work for one of Europe's fastest growing interior design companies?
DPJ Workspace is one of the fastest growing companies in furniture and interior design products for workplaces and public environments.
We have just over 100 employees and we are growing strongly in Sweden and in other markets in Europe. Are you interested in interior design? Do you love sales and are a driven and determined person? We have now open up a position within our German sales team.
Who are you?
Are you a sales driven person with passion for e-commerce and customer behavior?
Do you want to be a part of our digital growth adventure where your actions create results?
Do you have a passion for sales? Do you thrive working in a fast-paced company? Then you might be our future inside sales person in Stockholm.
Your closest team members will be the German sales team as well as other sales teams from different countries such as Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Spain and sales manager all based at our head quarter in Stockholm.Your responsibilities
The role as a sales person at DPJ comes with lots of responsibility and you need to be really creative and fast in your solutions! You will be working to optimize and increase sales in every transaction.
Your main responsibility is to optimize the online offer for the market and the concept. You will do this by:
Answer customer request via chat, phone and emails
Assist customers with product information
Work and push actively sales and develop your own & group's sales
Manage incoming orders, customer inquiries, and create offer
Order goods from suppliers
Coordinate deliveries and book any installations with 3rd parties
Communicate with internal departments to improve business procedures
Handle complaints and returns
Carry out mailings and campaigns
As well as other work that includes the tasks in a sales department
Just like everyone at DPJ, we believe you are a social, communicative and an ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. In order to be successful in this role we also believe you:
Have previous experience and/or a strong interest in sales and e-commerce
Have strong analytical skills with the ability to handle both quantitative and qualitative data in order to drive sales and be able to take the right action bases on information from the data
Have great interest in driving result and improve way of working
Have interest in customer behavior and a strong understanding for the customer needs
Have the ability to work quickly and efficiently, with an excellent eye to detail and accuracy
Have excellent communication skills. You need to be fluent in German as well as in English
As a person, we believe you are flexible, proactive, and open to change, as it is a constantly changing environment. You have the ability to work independently as well as in a team and know how prioritize tasks in order to meet sales goals in a fast pace.
The position is full time and based at our Head Office in Stockholm (probationary employment is applied)
For questions, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter at liza.diakova(@)kraftsam.se, Mango.dahlstrom@kraftsam.se
or Andreas.bergin@kraftsam.se
