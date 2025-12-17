Inside Sales Account Manager - Nordics
At HMS Industrial Networks, we know our people are the key to our success. We take pride in nurturing a culture that's inclusive, curious, and welcoming - where every employee is supported in growing both personally and professionally.
Are you motivated by building relationships, driving new business, and taking full ownership of your customers?
We are now looking for an Inside Sales Account Manager who wants to proactively develop new business opportunities while creating structure and quality in our sales processes. This role is ideal for someone who takes initiative, feels confident in customer dialogue, and enjoys responsibility - both for the business and for how the team succeeds together.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an Inside Sales Account Manager, you play a key role in our Nordic sales organization, combining hands-on sales execution with clear customer ownership. You have responsibility for your own customer portfolio, focusing on smaller customers and less complex requests, with full accountability from first contact to closed deal.
The role has a strong hunting focus and is well suited for someone who enjoys taking initiative, working proactively, and building new customer relationships in a structured way.
In this role, you will:
• Own and develop a portfolio of smaller customers, with the same level of accountability as other sales roles
• Proactively identify, contact, and qualify new leads through inbound and outbound activities
• Drive sales opportunities from first dialogue to close, including needs analysis, solution positioning, and follow-up
• Work consistently in the CRM system to ensure accurate data, pipeline transparency, and reliable follow-up
• Take a broader responsibility for lead qualification and overall CRM quality, supporting efficient sales processes
• Manage your own sales administration and documentation
• Collaborate closely with Sales Managers, Key Account Managers, Marketing, and internal specialists
• Contribute with ideas and insights to continuously improve sales ways of working and campaigns
ABOUT YOU
We believe you are someone who combines commercial drive with structure and accountability. You are curious, proactive, and comfortable reaching out to new customers, while also valuing quality, clarity, and long-term relationships.
You understand that successful sales is built on trust, understanding, and consistency - not just speed or closing deals.
You will likely thrive in this role if you:
• Have experience in B2B sales, inside sales, or a similar customer-facing role
• Enjoy working proactively toward clear goals
• Feel confident using the phone and digital meetings as your main communication tools
• Like taking ownership of the full sales process, from first contact to follow-up
• Are structured and comfortable working in CRM systems
• Communicate fluently in both spoken and written English and Swedish
We value motivation, collaboration, and a willingness to learn just as highly as specific experience. Experience from an industrial or technical environment is an advantage, but not a requirement.
ABOUT US
HMS Networks make the World more connected, productive and sustainable. Our industrial communication products enable millions of machines such as robots, drives and air-conditioners to get connected to software and systems - a necessity to meet the future demands for energy efficiency and sustainability.
We are an innovative growth company based in Halmstad, Sweden with 1100 employees in more than 20 countries.
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels included, respected, and empowered.
Want to help us make the world more connected and sustainable? Visit hms-networks.com or look us up on social media.
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
Apply today and join a team where your perspective, engagement, and way of working are truly valued. As an Inside Sales Account Manager, you will be supported in taking ownership, growing in your role, and making a meaningful contribution to both customers and colleagues.
The selection process is ongoing, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
