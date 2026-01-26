Innovation Procurement Manager - Temporary Position
2026-01-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Innovation Procurement Manager
Temporary position
We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. Meeting our customers' and their consumers' needs and creating sustainable growth are Tetra Pak's top priorities. Success means developing innovative product and service solutions together with our partners and suppliers that enable food safety & availability today and in the future. There is enough food produced in the world today, but it needs the right storage & transporting to go to where it is needed and to eliminate food spoilage. Sustainability and innovation are key for us. If you want to work for a company that is on the forefront in these areas and are passionate about driving change and innovation, this is your opportunity to join us.
In this role, you will report to the Director Procurement, Innovation & Sustainability. You will be based in Europe, and spend an estimated 15% of your time traveling to build strong relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
The position is temporary from March 2026 to October 2026 included.
What you will do
Collaborating with our Processing Development teams on short, mid and long term transformational innovations with focus on new technologies for food processing
Developing and managing partners & future supplier relationships to support new technologies development while keep coherence with procurement category strategies on existing technologies
Drive cross-functional strategic partnerships & align internal and external stakeholders on any study or project that requires supplier management and creation of agreements with empowering, potential intellectual property sharing and licencing framework.
Lead negotiation and implementation of development and co-creation agreements within food processing transformational innovations area
Who you are
As a person, you are action-driven with a high level of commitment. You have demonstrated excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative, diplomatic and successful manner. You have a strong drive for results with hands on experience of executing changes in a global environment. You have the ability to deal with ambiguity & continuous change in terms of work scope and challenges identified.
You possess:
A university background within business management, engineering or similar and have experience working on innovation partnerships, fostering ecosystem thinking and sustainable supply chain setups. Knowledge in the food processing industry is a plus.
You have worked in an international and complex environment creating and negotiating developmental, licensing and intellectual property sharing agreements.
We believe you have a minimum of 5 years of proven experience within strategic sourcing / supplier management, including negotiations at executive level, and good business acumen will be needed.
A very good command of English, both written and verbal is required.
We offer you
Exciting challenges and opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers spirit of innovation drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of protecting food to protecting the planet, apply through at HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
Ruben Rausings Gata
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
