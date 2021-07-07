Innovation manager - Synteda AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Synteda AB assist companies to embrace the era of artificial intelligence and Computer Vision effectively and take advantage of its vast possibilities by delivering innovative solutions. We understand how Computer Vision and AI can benefit the society. We stand ready to use our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey into the era of AI. We work with several clients with various industry fields in close collaboration with top universities in Sweden.Synteda is actively working on several unique products and solutions in various fields. Dream-innovate-create is our work process were our ideas go through different stages. We create successful solutions by checking feasibility of our product idea (POC) and develop our solution working with agile methodologies until we reach a complete full-scale product.Synteda has a core team of highly qualified experts that provide assessment to identify challenges and explore different ideas to enhance effectiveness and develop specific algorithms to overcome company challenges. Synteda is built on ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and last but not least science. We have offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm and Cracow.We are now looking for an innovation manager to create smart and innovative products and services to provide a better experience for our customers. You will work on our various platforms and customer assignments.ResponsibilitiesCreate a creative environment that generates new ideas such as workshops and innovation events.Create proof of concepts in order to demonstrate feasibility, desirability and viability.Collaborate with various teams to develop prototypes.Identify challenges and opportunities for services to enhance customer experience.Research new business opportunities.Lead teams in different phases.Required skillsPassion for new trends and technology.Certified in most of the following:- SAFe, Product Manager /Product owner, PMPO.- Professional Scrum Master Certification.- Professional Agilest Certification.- Digital transformation- Scrum, Lean, or Kanban- PMI PMP project managementGood knowledge of lean processes.Strong leadership and relationship skills to collaborate with teams and networking.Experience creating proof of concepts and prototypes.Experience with testing and product validation.Exceptional communication and presentation skills.Fluent in English, both spoken and written is required.Advantage with Swedish.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06