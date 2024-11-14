Innovation and Development Lead to Skanska HQ
About Skanska
We're a global construction and development company built on more than 135 years of knowledge and experience. You'll find our offices across the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, UK, and the USA. Together, we're 28,000+ expert colleagues, change-makers, mothers and fathers, creators and explorers shaping society towards a smarter and more sustainable future. Each of us plays a vital role in telling the Skanska story.
At our headquarters in Stockholm we set the direction for the company at large and for our local units to thrive. Among other things, we create global policies and strategies, define and follow up on targets, and ensure financial capacity. While we may be builders by trade, we're human-centric by nature. Every decision we make, big and small, has an impact. That's why we believe in putting people, communities, and our environment at the heart of everything we do.
Are you ready to help Skanska drive innovation and sustainable change?
As our Innovation and Development Lead, you will play a key role in developing and scaling innovative and climate-smart solutions across the organization. You will contribute to Skanska's vision of being a leader in sustainability by collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to ensure that innovative and sustainable solutions supports our business strategy. This is an exciting opportunity to drive positive change and make a direct impact on our competitiveness and sustainability performance, while contributing to the future success of Skanska.
Responsibilities and Duties
* Market outlook and scenario-based foresight to support the strategic direction
* Project member in internal projects to develop and identifying areas for improvement, setting measurable targets, and developing plans to enhance productivity, sustainability and innovation
* Seek and evaluate digital and tech solutions
* Lead and drive development projects based on an understanding of the market outlook, data analysis and Skanska Business strategy, in close co-operation with the BUs and other Group Functions
* Contribute to Skanska's cooperation with external networks and partnerships regarding innovation
* Participate and/or drive internal networks enabling knowledge-sharing and identifying best-practice
* Collaborate with business units and other group functions to drive innovation
* Contribute to and support the daily work of the Group function Sustainability & Innovation in various areas.
What We're Looking For
The ideal candidate will have a university degree and at least 7 years of experience in a similar role, with a focus on driving innovation and sustainability initiatives in a corporate environment. Experience in the construction industry or in a technology-driven role is an advantage. You must be fluent in English, both written and spoken, as you will be collaborating with a global team and stakeholders.
We're looking for someone with strong project management skills and the ability to manage cross-functional teams to successfully drive innovation initiatives. You have a proven ability to create engaging presentations and communicate complex ideas clearly, making it easy for diverse audiences to understand and act on them. Above all, we're looking for a candidate with a genuine passion for sustainability and innovation, along with a demonstrated track record of delivering impactful results in these areas.
To Succeed in This Role You Need
* Strong leadership abilities to inspire and influence others toward innovation and sustainable practices, fostering a collaborative and results-driven environment.
* Creative and analytical thinking to assess data, identify trends, and strategically drive improvements that align with business goals.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate complex ideas to diverse audiences, ensuring clarity and alignment.
* A collaborative mindset with the ability to build strong relationships, create synergies across teams, and work towards shared objectives in a structured manner.
* Problem-solving skills with the strategic capability to make decisions that deliver measurable results and move initiatives forward.
Why Join Skanska?
At Skanska, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of sustainability and innovation in one of the world's leading construction companies. We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and sustainable growth, both for our business and our planet. Join a team that is dedicated to making a positive impact every day!
Ready to Drive Innovation and Sustainability? Apply Today!
