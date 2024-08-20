Inköpare Till GKN Aerospace Sweden
NearYou Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Trollhättan
2024-08-20
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NearYou Sverige AB i Trollhättan
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Grästorp
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-08-20Om företaget
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation
industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and
advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and
composite materials.
GKN Aerospace Sweden AB, with 2000 employees, is located in Trollhättan Sweden. GKN Aerospace
Sweden AB is a part of GKN Aerospace Engine Systems ("AES"). AES have 4,000 people working in
12 manufacturing sites in Sweden, Norway, USA and Mexico.
Tjänstebeskrivning
This Buyer role will support the direct procurement at GKN Aerospace Sweden, mainly with
machined and fabricated parts. The role requires both strategic and operational skills together with
high ability to work autonomously to meet the objectives. You will have close collaboration with
internal and global stakeholders such as production and value streams, strategic planning,
engineering, legal, and the commodity team.
We are looking for someone that is interested in working as a buyer with responsibility to handle
ongoing contracts with suppliers and to be responsible for the service level of your suppliers. You will
mainly work within the commodity of Machining and Fabrication
• Purchase of Production material
• Manage changes in demand and update delivery schedules to the suppliers
• Manage performance of your suppliers including supplier relations
• Participate in production planning to secure production availability.
• Monitor deliveries
• Responsible for site procurement change control, export control and ITAR fulfilment
• Managing your suppliers to fulfill their responsibilities according to the contract
• Support in developing and implementing strategies in coordination with global Commodity
Management
• Working in a commodity, you will be part of a team with colleagues from other sites within
GKN Aerospace and responsible for implementing the strategies etc. in GKN Aerospace
Sweden.
• The working environment is international, with majority of the current suppliers located in
Europe and USA.
• Responsibilities for KPI's such as, Purchase order arrears, inventory, product price variance
and on-time deliveryKvalifikationer
We are looking for someone who has a business mindset and is interested in a proactive way of
working with a high technical content. We believe a successful candidate will possess the following
qualities:
• Target oriented and a proactive way of acting
• Able to work independently, within a team and as a team leader
• Creative both in way of thinking and acting
• A high degree of flexibility to adapt to new situations
• Always a lean and solution oriented approach
• Customer focus and supplier relation skills
• Minimum bachelor degree in engineering and/or economics
• Very good English skills both oral and written
• Proficient in MS Office tools and SAP
• Knowledge of aerospace products and technologies is preferable
• 1-3 years' experience from Commercial assignment
Om NearYou
Vår samarbetspartner i den här rekryteringen är rekryteringsföretaget NearYou. Har du frågor, så tveka inte att ringa rekryteringskonsult Nathalie Stenman Nyberg tel 0707-858413. Din ansökan skickar du in via NearYous hemsida, www.nearyou.se
snarast. I den här rekryteringen kommer vi arbeta med löpande urval, så skicka gärna din ansökan idag.
Med anledning av nya dataskyddsförordningen GDPR, ber vi dig att utesluta de sista fyra siffrorna i ditt personnummer samt eventuella referenskontakter i din ansökan/CV.
Välkommen med din ansökan!
Vi är NearYou. Vi har gått från att vara ett bolag bland andra till att bli en samhällsaktör. Med oss som partner och arbetsgivare lovar vi att ge mer av det vi är bäst på. Vi är bäst på att vara nära, mänskliga och en motpol till stress, människor som statistik och en alltför opersonlig digitalisering.
Vi är hos dig, ett handslag, ett löfte. Vi vill ge det som vi tror en trasig arbetsmarknad behöver. För dig som kandidat innebär det en aktör som backar dig oavsett var i karriären du är och vill vara. Vi vill vara tryggheten i en snabb värld. Vi stöttar, utmanar och frågar hur det går. Helt naturligt, tycker vi. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8436". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NearYou Sverige AB
(org.nr 556600-7273), http://www.nearyou.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
NearYou Service AB Kontakt
Nathalie Stenman Nyberg nathalie.stenman@nearyou.se Jobbnummer
8851590