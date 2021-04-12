Inköpare / Buyer within the IT/Digital area - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Inköpare / Buyer within the IT/Digital area
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12

About the position
The Indirect Procurement department, Global Corporate Services & Digital, within an Automotive Industry in Gothenburg, seeks new talent. The team provide best in class procurement services to stakeholders within the company with different sourcing activities, supplier- market- and spend analysis, contract management as well as governance towards their current and potential suppliers.

Your key tasks:
* Lead and support in cross-functional sourcing projects within the IT/Digital area including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management
* Support, develop and implement commodity and supplier strategies
* Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders
* Work proactively with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for the Group - including cost, quality, and sustainability
* Make plans and lead sourcing projects and negotiations related to IT and Digital Services and software
* Perform market analysis, prioritization and identification of optimal negotiation tactics
* Dare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work towards common solutions

Qualifications
* You have substantial knowledge and experience in the IT/Digital area, preferably in an international environment
* You have worked with supplier management and contractual topics and you are used to drive negotiations
* You have a thorough understanding and experience of procurement and sourcing processes
* You understand the concepts of ITIL and Devops as well as Agile
* You have a strong business acumen as well as an ability to shift between short term focus and long-term ambitions
* You have relevant experience from sourcing or service/supplier management including contracts, analysis, negotiations and strategies in the IT/Digital area
* You are a true team player and you give and asks for support
* You can analyze and create order in unstructured tasks and prioritize
* You collaborate efficiently in a complex environment with stakeholders, including balancing of interests as well as the capacity to manage deliveries
* You are used to create plans and work in a structured way
* You have an university degree or equivalent experience

Important to person job fit:
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and the company 's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share the values, truly believe in and are motivated by the purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.

The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be in April and initially last until last of October 2021.

Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:

Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se

Welcome with your application!

Keywords
Buyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, IT, Digital, Software, ITIL, Devops, Agile, Automotive, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco

