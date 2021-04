Inköpare / Buyer within the IT/Digital area - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-12About the positionThe Indirect Procurement department, Global Corporate Services & Digital, within an Automotive Industry in Gothenburg, seeks new talent. The team provide best in class procurement services to stakeholders within the company with different sourcing activities, supplier- market- and spend analysis, contract management as well as governance towards their current and potential suppliers.Your key tasks:Lead and support in cross-functional sourcing projects within the IT/Digital area including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract managementSupport, develop and implement commodity and supplier strategiesCreate and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholdersWork proactively with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for the Group - including cost, quality, and sustainabilityMake plans and lead sourcing projects and negotiations related to IT and Digital Services and softwarePerform market analysis, prioritization and identification of optimal negotiation tacticsDare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work towards common solutionsQualificationsYou have substantial knowledge and experience in the IT/Digital area, preferably in an international environmentYou have worked with supplier management and contractual topics and you are used to drive negotiationsYou have a thorough understanding and experience of procurement and sourcing processesYou understand the concepts of ITIL and Devops as well as AgileYou have a strong business acumen as well as an ability to shift between short term focus and long-term ambitionsYou have relevant experience from sourcing or service/supplier management including contracts, analysis, negotiations and strategies in the IT/Digital areaYou are a true team player and you give and asks for supportYou can analyze and create order in unstructured tasks and prioritizeYou collaborate efficiently in a complex environment with stakeholders, including balancing of interests as well as the capacity to manage deliveriesYou are used to create plans and work in a structured wayYou have an university degree or equivalent experienceImportant to person job fit:The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and the company 's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share the values, truly believe in and are motivated by the purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.About the positionThe assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be in April and initially last until last of October 2021.Contact detailsIf you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se Welcome with your application!KeywordsBuyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, IT, Digital, Software, ITIL, Devops, Agile, Automotive, Gothenburg, Göteborg, AdeccoVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-12Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09Adecco Sweden AB5685407