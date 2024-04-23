Inhouse Sales Burckhardt Compression AB
2024-04-23
Are you a communicative relationship builder who is passionate about being in a coordinating and supporting role? Do you also have a technical interest? We atBurckhardt Compression Sweden AB are expanding and need to strengthen our team with an inside sales representative for our office in Landvetter. Read more about the position and who we are looking for!
Inside Sales RepresentativeIn the role of inside sales representative, you will be part of the service department, providing support to our field sales representatives and customers. You will be responsible for tasks such as following up and preparing quotations, contacting customers for recurring service, and continuously assessing and addressing our customers' needs, progressing them to the next stage. Your primary tools will be phone and email, with some meetings conducted via Teams.Your daily tasks will revolve around our CRM system, Microsoft Dynamics, where you'll manage customer interactions.This role will entail an even distribution of responsibilities between supporting the Swedish entity and Global Marine, where the primary distinction lies in the follow-up procedures for global accounts.Comfort with English is essential as it's the corporate language within our international organization. This position is based at our Landvetter office, with working hours from 08:00 to 17:00, offering some flexibility by agreement.
What do we offer you?Joining us means becoming part of a growing company that's constantly evolving. With us,you will havethe opportunity to enter a new industry and receive the support needed to succeed in your role.As a new employee, we offer an introductory program with a tailored training package based on your experience. We promote competence development, and as a global company, there are ample opportunities for the right person.We offer collective agreements for our employees.
Who are we looking for?We are looking for someone who is self-confident, enjoys a coordinating role with many points of contact. As a person, you are trustworthy and have the ability to build long-term business relationships. You are proactive and are willing to contribute your own thoughts and ideas to further improve our processes.While a technical background is preferred, what matters most is your willingness to learn about our products and industry. Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English are essential, as is the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently, especially during busy periods. You should enjoy working within a team environment towards common objectives.
Burckhardt CompressionBurckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. The Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.
Requirements
Experience as an inside sales representative or similar within B2B
Fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing
Merits
Experience working in CRM/ERP systems
Experience as a technical inside sales representative (preferably compressors)
Other languages that are advantageous: German, Danish, Norwegian, or Finnish
We look forward to receiving your application!
Deadline for applications: 2024-05-15Starting: According to agreementEmployment rate: Full-timeWorking hours:Monday to Friday from kl: 08:00 to 17:00Location: Landvetter
Platsa is responsible for the recruitment of this position. In case of employment, you will be directly employed by our client. Any questions should be directed to the responsible recruiter:
Evelina Löfberg, evelina.lofberg@platsa.se
+46 733-28 18 60
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
