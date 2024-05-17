Ingenjörschef
Isuzu Motors Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Isuzu Motors Sweden AB i Göteborg
Engineering Manager subordinate to CEO and Engineering Director. Also, as where it is necessary, Engineering Manager is required to coordinate with respective managers and officers from Isuzu Motors Limited (Parent company located in Japan) and its group company.
There are mainly 2 roles. One is to moving commercial vehicle development forward by utilizing expertise of electrical engineering and being bridge builder between group compamy and partners.
Another role is to perform leadership in daily duties. As a manager of commercial vehicle development, Engineering Manager is expected to analyze the status, plan the next action and take initiative in executing actions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: imsw.recruitment@outlook.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Isuzu Motors Sweden AB
(org.nr 559326-7924)
404 21 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8689249