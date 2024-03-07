Infrastructure Technician with IT Security experience Till GKN Aerospace
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation
industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and
advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and
composite materials.
GKN Aerospace Sweden AB, with 2000 employees, is located in Trollhättan Sweden. GKN Aerospace
Sweden AB is a part of GKN Aerospace Engine Systems ("AES"). AES have 4,000 people working in
12 manufacturing sites in Sweden, Norway, USA and Mexico.
Tjänstebeskrivning
The IT department at GKN Aerospace Sweden in Trollhättan, with 70 employees, is responsible for
development and support of Infrastructure and Application services both for the Swedish site and
globally. The enterprise platform is based on Windows, and Linux is mainly used for the Engineering
area. The position is within the infrastructure department that consists of 12 employees serving the
Nordics and global sites.
As an infrastructure technician, you develop, maintain and administer infrastructure services,
systems, applications and configurations and related hardware in accordance with GKN standards
and industry best practices. Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving system, software and
hardware problems. Supports front line IT staff in complicated infrastructure related matters.
Documents, tracks, monitors, and communicates problems and business risks to ensure timely
resolution and compliance.Kvalifikationer
• Deliver infrastructure services to agreed SLA
• Troubleshoot/resolve problems associated with the infrastructure environment
• Work with hardware/software vendors to resolve technical support issues
• Coordinate and work with global architects and other regional Data Center teams to ensure
infrastructure and systems meet GKN Aerospace standards in regards to functionality,
security, and maintainability
• Actively monitor the system infrastructure to manage business systems and security risks
• Actively works with automating the IT infrastructure delivery
• Work with the following Key Processes
• Event Management; monitoring , measuring against SLA, triggering and reporting
• Incident Management; log all incidents and resolve as quickly as possible
• Change Management; process approved changes from Build into Run
• Asset & Configuration Management
• Relevant IT Degree or equivalent experience
• IT infrastructure experience
• Self-driven with a motivation to succeed and provide world class services to the business
• Microsoft Exchange management
• Server management and or Microsoft Azure management
• Powershell knowledge
• Good communication skills in English and native language - both verbal and written.
• Microsoft Client management such as Microsoft Configuration Manager/Intune
• Meritorious: Technical certifications on relevant Microsoft products
• Meritorious: Linux experience
This position requires that you will be approved in a security screening in accordance with the
Swedish Protective Security Act. Fluent in Swedish and English, both speaking and writing is a
demand.
Låter det intressant?
Vår samarbetspartner i den här rekryteringen är rekryteringsföretaget NearYou. Har du frågor, så tveka inte att ringa rekryteringskonsult Nathalie Stenman tel 0707-858413. Din ansökan skickar du in via NearYous hemsida, www.nearyou.se.
I den här rekryteringen kommer vi arbeta med löpande urval, så skicka gärna din ansökan idag.
Med anledning av nya dataskyddsförordningen GDPR, ber vi dig att utesluta de sista fyra siffrorna i ditt personnummer samt eventuella referenskontakter i din ansökan/CV.
Välkommen med din ansökan!
Om NearYou
Vi är NearYou. Vi har gått från att vara ett bolag bland andra till att bli en samhällsaktör. Med oss som partner och arbetsgivare lovar vi att ge mer av det vi är bäst på. Vi är bäst på att vara nära, mänskliga och en motpol till stress, människor som statistik och en alltför opersonlig digitalisering.
Vi är hos dig, ett handslag, ett löfte. Vi vill ge det som vi tror en trasig arbetsmarknad behöver. För dig som kandidat innebär det en aktör som backar dig oavsett var i karriären du är och vill vara. Vi vill vara tryggheten i en snabb värld. Vi stöttar, utmanar och frågar hur det går. Helt naturligt, tycker vi.
