Infrastructure & Cloud Engineer to Verisure Malmö!
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-07-04
Verisure is now looking for an Infrastructure specialist to join our team in Malmö!
We are growing as a business and we are continuously expanding our technology footprint to the newest territories. We are always looking for passionate and committed people to join our exciting journey. Our people are delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. We believe that we make a difference every day.
About the job
The infrastructure team are responsible for the services Data assurance and Storage, Asset management and Compute utilizing both physical, virtual and cloud server technologies. Alongside developing stable and high-availability environments, we focus on efficient threshold monitoring and automation of operational tasks to do more with less. Much of our work is based on the agile framework SAFe. We also work closely across other IT Operations' teams, and we are involved in several ITIL processes. This is a versatile, educational, and developing workplace.
As our new Infrastructure specialist, some of your main responsibilities will be to administrate IT infrastructure, including installation, maintenance, updates, and optimization improvements. Furthermore, you will:
* Monitor IT infrastructure performance KPIs
* Deploy preventive and corrective maintenance, new equipment, and new services/applications
* Grant and manage access and server capacity for systems, communications, and data bases
* Support with implementation of infrastructure strategic plan and associated projects
* Support financial processes with infrastructure related cost impact and efficiency of utilization of licenses, applications, hardware, and services
Who are you?
We see that you are a positive team player who takes on tasks with ingenuity, maturity, and flexibility. To succeed in the role, it is important that you are good at communicating with different roles in our organization. You have several years of experience working as an Infrastructure specialist or in an equivalent role, and you are experienced in:
* Linux Server
* Storage & Backup Solutions on Virtual Servers
* Automation and monitoring
Moreover, we see it as meritorious if you have experience in defining and managing infrastructure solutions in Azure and AWS cloud environments. Relevant education from a university, college or vocational university is desirable and you are fluent in English.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
We are excited to hear from you! Send your application already today. If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com
Interested in learning more about us? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey by clicking here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjDxUndJf98
