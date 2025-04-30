Infrastructure Expert Hosting
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ulricehamn
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Role: Infrastructure Consultant - OT Systems and Hosting Operations
Overview
We are looking for an experienced consultant to support infrastructure operations within an industrial environment, with a strong focus on factory-related Operational Technology (OT) systems. The consultant will take part in both ongoing infrastructure maintenance and various internal projects, acting as a representative within hosting and networking domains.
Assignment Goals and Responsibilities
Daily operations and support of server environments, including handling of changes, collaboration with external vendors, and regular patching
Proficiency in managing environments based on the VMware Suite
Solid experience working with storage solutions, preferably with NetApp systems
Skilled in backup solutions and recovery planning, with hands-on experience using Veeam
Managing service requests tied to infrastructure services, especially those related to hosting
Previous involvement in industrial or production-related IT environments
Participate in lifecycle management and internal projects concerning hosting platforms
Contribute to the planning, design, and deployment of new hosting services
Deliverables
To be defined and agreed upon during the assignment, depending on ongoing needs and priorities.
Requirements
Languages:
Proficient in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Technical Competence:
Minimum of 5 years of experience with infrastructure-related storage and backup, with a strong awareness of security and operational reliability
At least 5 years of experience in server and application environments, preferably within a Microsoft-based factory or OT setting
Work Conditions:
Hybrid work possible with up to 2 days per week remote, depending on assignment status. The initial onboarding month will require full-time on-site presence
Availability for at least four weeks of vacation between mid-June and mid-August is expected
Personal Profile:
The ideal candidate is a proactive and communicative individual who collaborates well with others and knows how to tailor communication for different stakeholders. You enjoy solving problems from a holistic perspective, are curious and self-driven, and thrive in dynamic environments where you manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Strong organizational skills and a structured work approach are key for success in this role.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9315221