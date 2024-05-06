Infrastructure Engineer
2024-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Platform 24 Healthcare AB i Stockholm
Join us in shaping better Healthcare!
Platform24 is on a mission to unlock healthcare's potential by creating smooth and accessible healthcare where patients and caregivers are empowered by the most intelligent technology available. We aim to enable AI precision while maintaining a human touch, allowing medical doctors and nurses to focus on what they do best-practicing medicine .
We have an uncompromising focus on making every day better for patients and clinicians and together create healthcare 2.0 .
Joining our team as an Infrastructure Engineer means playing a key role in one of Europe's most innovative health-tech companies. You will have a significant impact and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare. Combining medical expertise with technology crafted by our engineers, we significantly improve healthcare quality and efficiency on a large scale.
What you will be doing:
As a Senior Infrastructure Engineer at Platform24, you'll be part of a cross-functional core-platform team that owns the infrastructure of a SaaS platform that helps healthcare organizations deliver better care internationally. You'll play a pivotal role in creating infrastructure and services that enable us to move swiftly while delivering a highly reliable platform to our partners. We're on a self-hosted CNCF solution and have started our journey transitioning to a hybrid cloud solution with Azure, which you will be part of driving forward. The team operates tightly together, and your input in your area of expertise will be invaluable in making strategic decisions on architecture and driving the platform forward.
Our tech-stack:
Kubernetes cluster and other tools within the K8s ecosystems
Monitoring and Logging: Prometheus, Grafana, EFK Stack
Docker,
Linux,
CD/CI: (Gitlab)
Programming/ Scripting languages: Python/Go/Java/ Bash
This is how you will succeed:
Experience in cloud solutions such as Azure, GCP, or AWS
Experience in system administration in Linux environments, with a good understanding of process isolation, virtualization, and containerization concepts and the ability to apply them when necessary
Understanding of distributed system design
Hands-on experience with service orchestration and management, deployment activities, configuration management, and process automation
A good understanding and hands-on application of monitoring technologies
Good understanding of the software development lifecycle, versioning, building, testing, staging, and deployment processes with a strong continuous delivery mindset
Communicative and Service-oriented mindset - ability to work effectively with other engineering teams
Proficiency in shell scripting
A good understanding of fundamental technologies powering the internet, relational databases, storage, and networking
Being part of the P24 Team:
At Platform24, we understand that everyone has unique needs when it comes to organizing their lives. That's why we prioritize flexible working hours to promote work-life balance for all. Additionally, we host Demo & Beers sessions every other week, providing a platform to share our achievements (beers optional :). We prioritize personal growth and offer a range of benefits, including the opportunity to dedicate five workdays a year to volunteer work. Our office is stocked with snacks, and we host regular parties. Moreover, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with intelligent, friendly, and talented colleagues from all over the world.
Our culture is one of our strongest competitive advantages, and through our behavior, we are all part of recreating it every day while building healthcare 2.0.
Apply:
This position is located in our Stockholm office. We conduct ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
