Infrastructure Engineer
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Satisfied customers need useful functions, and Sellpy Engineering needs a well-maintained and organised IT infrastructure to create them. This is where you come in.
We love technology because it helps us create value for our customers. Perfecting our infrastructure is therefore at the essence of Sellpy as we enable circular living for everyone.
The Infrastructure Engineer role will be the first of a kind at Sellpy. Take the opportunity to put your personal touch on the role, and grow with lots of ownership from the start.
You will need to bring deep technical knowledge into the equation, driving and operating the infrastructure of our product, enabling Sellpy tech to work efficiently. Are we utilising the technology at hand to the fullest? We need your technical competence to optimise our cloud infrastructure to ensure performant and cost-effective growth.
This will not only help other engineers at Sellpy, we are talking about hundreds of thousands of Sellpy-users that will be happy with your efforts. We would love for you to lead the way in improving our structure and make sure we administer our technology in the best way possible.
In short, you will:
Take ownership by structuring and developing all Sellpy's infrastructure
Maintain and make sure we utilise our tech stack in the best way possible
Optimise our database to enable efficient querying at scale.
You need:
Seniority to stand on your own feet, making a way in a new area of Sellpy
A bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or engineering, or a shorter education with a couple of years of work experience
A natural liking for working in the backend
Motivation to put your talent to better use and contribute to a climate-positive change on a daily basis
We are impressed if you have:
Experience working with AWS-services like CloudFront, S3 and EC2
Experience with MongoDB or SQL databases
Experience with logging and health monitoring solutions
Proven record of similar challenges
You get to:
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, Berlin and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues
Spend time on personal projects during monthly level-up days
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Get used to Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other social activities
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second-hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 20 million pre-owned items, saving almost 100.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, from our office in Berlin or from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Please note that you need a valid work VISA for this position (Swedish or German)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
8494083